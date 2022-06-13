scorecardresearch
Monday, June 13, 2022
Shatrughan Sinha’s son Luv Sinha calls out authorities for ‘selectively highlighting arrest of an individual’ after Siddhanth Kapoor is detained for consuming drugs

Shatrughan Sinha's son Luv Sinha shared his opinion after Shakti Kapoor's son Siddhanth Kapoor was detained for allegedly consuming drugs in Bengaluru.

June 13, 2022 2:54:32 pm
June 13, 2022 2:54:38 pm
siddhanth kapoor drugs case luv sinhaSiddhanth Kapoor was detained for consuming drugs in Bengaluru. (Photos: Instagram/Luv Sinha and Siddhanth Kapoor)

Shatrughan Sinha’s son Luv Sinha has called out the authorities and said that they should target ‘producers and dealers’ of drugs instead of users. He shared his opinion with regard to Shakti Kapoor’s son Siddhanth Kapoor, who was detained for allegedly consuming drugs at a rave party in Bengaluru on Sunday night.

In a series of tweets, Luv took to social media and wrote, “Selectively highlighting the arrest of an individual seems like an effort to show that they are doing their job, instead of actually doing it.” He added that if steps need to be taken, it should undertake nabbing of the “producers, dealers and not just the users” of drugs.

Also read |Siddhanth Kapoor detained for drug use: Actor is Shraddha Kapoor’s brother, Lata Mangeshkar’s grand nephew

Read Luv Sinha’s full text over three tweets:

“I won’t comment on #SiddhanthKapoor but I would like to know that If our respected officials are as efficient as they would like us to believe then how is drug use rampant amongst the elite, the underprivileged, the youth, and so easy to buy. Selectively highlighting the arrest of an individual seems like an effort to show that they are doing their job, instead of actually doing it. I’m against the consumption of drugs, but until the rot in the justice system has been cleaned up things won’t improve. Arrest the producers, dealers and not just the users who may get addicted to a substance which can affect their lives negatively and has an impact on so many others indirectly. I hope that my friend Siddhant comes out of this stronger and wiser.”

Shraddha Kapoor’s brother Siddhanth Kapoor was among the six people who were taken into custody for consuming drugs, as reported by the police. The cops had apparently raided a five-star hotel in Bengaluru late on Sunday and taken 35 guests for a medical test.

Siddhanth’s father and Bollywood veteran Shakti Kapoor rejected claims that his son had consumed drugs. Calling it “not possible” he said “there is no arrest and Siddhanth has only been detained.”

