Shatrughan Sinha says Sonakshi Sinha, Luv-Kush don’t do drugs: ‘Can proudly say their upbringing is good’

In the wake of Aryan Khan’s arrest and subsequent release from jail on charges in a drug case, Shatrughan Sinha said that his children, daughter Sonakshi Sinha and sons Luv, Kush don’t indulge in such habits. He also opened up about Aryan’s arrest by the NCB (Narcotics Control Bureau) and said that it was done to distract from other issues or to settle scores with Shah Rukh Khan.

While speaking to NDTV India, Shatrughan was also asked if it was challenging for celebrities to guide their children in the right direction, owing to their hectic lives. “Chunauti ho ya na ho, aisa zaroor hona chahiye. Mera shuru se maanna hai, main toh preach aur practice karta hoon, anti-tobacco campaign karta hoon. Main humesha kehta hoon, ‘say no to drugs and shun tobacco’ (Whether it is challenging or not, they must guide their children. I practice what I preach, I am a part of anti-tobacco campaigns. I always say, ‘say no to drugs and shun tobacco’),” he said.

He added, “Aaj main iss maamle mein bhagyashaali samajhta hoon ki mere bachche hai, Luv-Kush aur meri beti Sonakshi, main inn bachchon ke baare mein bohot fakhr se keh sakta hoon ki inki upbringing itni achchi hui hai ki inko kisi kism ki aisi koi habit ya aise maamle mein na unko kabhi suna hai, na dekha hai, na paaya hai na woh karte hai aisi koi harkat (I consider myself lucky that my children – Luv, Kush and Sonakshi… I can proudly say that their upbringing is so good that they don’t have any such habit. I have never heard them being associated with or seen them doing such things),” he added.

Shatrughan Sinha also mentioned that parents need to ensure that their children do not interact with the wrong company. He also said that Aryan should not be forgiven because he is Shah Rukh’s son, but no one has the right to target him just because he is who he is either. “Justice hona chahiye aur aaj wohi hua (There should be justice and that is what has happened today),” he said, referring to Aryan getting bail in the case.

On October 2, Aryan Khan was arrested after a raid on an alleged rave party on a cruise ship headed for Goa. While he was not in possession of any drugs, he was still lodged at Arthur jail and was released on Saturday morning.