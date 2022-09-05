scorecardresearch
Monday, Sep 05, 2022

Shatrughan Sinha says KRK ‘seems to be a victim of conspiracy…’

KRK, who was in judicial custody for alleged derogatory tweets about Akshay Kumar’s movie Laxmii, was taken into custody by the Versova police on Saturday for allegedly molesting an actress in 2019.

Shatrughan Sinha, KRKShatrughan Sinha has come out in support of KRK. (Photo: File Photo)

Actor-self-proclaimed film critic Kamaal R Khan, aka KRK, who was in judicial custody for alleged derogatory tweets about Akshay Kumar’s movie Laxmii, was taken into custody by the Versova police on Saturday for allegedly molesting an actress in 2019 by promising her the lead role in a Hindi movie. Now, actor Shatrughan Sinha has come out in support of KRK, saying that he “seems to be a victim of conspiracy of circumstances.”

Shatrughan posted a long thread of tweets, which read, “One should not forget that Kamal Rashid Khan @kamaalrkhan & one should always remember that despite great opposition & struggle the ‘KRK’ is a self made man, he has the blessings of the Almighty. He has made his place in the film industry, as well as society on his own. His biggest asset has been his confidence; he seems to speak without any fear or favour. He doesn’t shudder to speak his mind against all odds as he has the conviction & freedom of opinion/speech of any kind, within the framework of law/constitution, even if not accepted.”

Also Read |Kamaal Rashid Khan: The original Bollywood troll

The highlight of Shatrughan Sinha’s twitter thread was his claim that KRK could be a victim of conspiracy.

Shatrughan tweeted, “He seems to be a victim of conspiracy of circumstances. God Bless him! Hope, wish & pray that Kamal Rashid Khan gets justice which he deserves soon, sooner the better. Jai Hind.”

