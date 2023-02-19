Shatrughan Sinha on why his friendship with Amitabh Bachchan soured: ‘Intoxication of stardom’

Two massive stars, misunderstanding and one big rivalry. Actor Shatrughan Sinha says his equation with megastar Amitabh Bachchan went through a series of ups and downs, as they were constantly at loggerheads, only to later “mature” and realise that they can do better.

Shatrughan Sinha, speaking to Aaj Tak, opened up about his much-documented rocky relationship with Amitabh Bachchan and said the two are good friends today, after years of sharing a turbulent relationship.

“Things are good now. Sometimes you clash, then some people also make you clash. Kuch unki harqat, kuch meri (sometimes it was his behaviour, sometimes it was mine). Sometimes it is also the intoxication of stardom and popularity. Ya phir josh mein hosh kho dete hai (sometimes you lose control in excitement),” the veteran said.

Shatrughan Sinha said when misunderstandings happen, they escalate with time until one realises that one should deal with them maturely, which is what eventually happened with him and Bachchan. The actor said when he looks back, he feels sorry for the way things transpired between the two.

“Misunderstandings happen, sometimes they also increase and then maturity hits you. You then understand and realise that it shouldn’t have happened. When it comes to Amitabh, I feel sorry and I am sure he also must have realised it. Today we respect each other a lot, we are again good friends. He is senior to me, but in films, he is slightly junior to me. But we are good friends,” he added.

In his his memoir, Anything But Khamosh, Shatrughan Sinha had opened up about his rivalry with Bachchan and recounted that the megastar did not want him in some of his films because he could “see the response I was getting.” “The problem was the applause I was getting for my performances,” he had written.