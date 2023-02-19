scorecardresearch
Sunday, Feb 19, 2023
Shatrughan Sinha on why his friendship with Amitabh Bachchan soured: ‘Intoxication of stardom’

Shatrughan Sinha opened up about his much-documented rocky relationship with Amitabh Bachchan and said the two are good friends today.

Shatrughan SinhaShatrughan Sinha on how him and Amitabh Bachchan became good friends after a rocky start to their friendship. (Photo: Express Photo Archive)
Two massive stars, misunderstanding and one big rivalry. Actor Shatrughan Sinha says his equation with megastar Amitabh Bachchan went through a series of ups and downs, as they were constantly at loggerheads, only to later “mature” and realise that they can do better.

Shatrughan Sinha, speaking to Aaj Tak, opened up about his much-documented rocky relationship with Amitabh Bachchan and said the two are good friends today, after years of sharing a turbulent relationship.

Also Read |Shatrughan Sinha claims Deewaar was written for him, regrets not doing Sholay: ‘There was a clash of thoughts between some people’

“Things are good now. Sometimes you clash, then some people also make you clash. Kuch unki harqat, kuch meri (sometimes it was his behaviour, sometimes it was mine). Sometimes it is also the intoxication of stardom and popularity. Ya phir josh mein hosh kho dete hai (sometimes you lose control in excitement),” the veteran said.

Shatrughan Sinha said when misunderstandings happen, they escalate with time until one realises that one should deal with them maturely, which is what eventually happened with him and Bachchan. The actor said when he looks back, he feels sorry for the way things transpired between the two.

“Misunderstandings happen, sometimes they also increase and then maturity hits you. You then understand and realise that it shouldn’t have happened. When it comes to Amitabh, I feel sorry and I am sure he also must have realised it. Today we respect each other a lot, we are again good friends. He is senior to me, but in films, he is slightly junior to me. But we are good friends,” he added.

Also Read |When Shatrughan Sinha said Amitabh Bachchan had a problem with ‘applause’ he was getting: ‘Found it all very strange’

In his his memoir, Anything But Khamosh, Shatrughan Sinha had opened up about his rivalry with Bachchan and recounted that the megastar did not want him in some of his films because he could “see the response I was getting.” “The problem was the applause I was getting for my performances,” he had written.

The rivalry between the two stars was at its peak when they starred in Yash Chopra’s Kaala Patthar in 1979. Sinha recounted that, “The chair next to Amitabh would not be offered to me, nor would his umbrella be ever trained to cover any of us. We’d be heading from the location towards the same hotel but he’d sit in his car and never say, ‘Let’s go together.’ I found it all very strange and wondered why this was happening because I never had any complaints against him,” he had written in his memoir.

