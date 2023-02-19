Shatrughan Sinha reveals how he got the scar on his face, says Dev Anand helped him accept his insecurities

Yesteryear superstar Shatrughan Sinha, in a recent interaction, spoke about the scar on his face. He also shared how he was insecure about it initially and it was Dev Anand, who helped him come to terms with his insecurities. The actor, in conversation with Aaj Tak also shared how his decision to become an actor inspired many others. “When I, with a face like this could become an actor, people were inspired. On the other hand, Raj Kapoor, Dilip Kumar and Dev Anand’s good looks left people in sweats,” he said.

When he was quizzed about the evident scar on his face and whether he got it during a shoot, as reported by many, the actor dismissed the speculation. He shared that he was around two-three years old, when his maternal uncle was prepping to go to the USA for studies. On the day of his departure, he shaved and kept the razor lying nearby, which Sinha picked up. “I first tried to shave my sister’s face and left her with a cut. Thinking that she doesn’t know how to do it, I tried it on my face and gave myself a deep cut,” he revealed.

The superstar further shared that it was only a few years ago that he learnt that he wasn’t even taken to a hospital to get stitched up. His mother and aunt were busy packing for his uncle to leave and seeing him in blood, they covered up the wound with ashes. “Main toh baccha tha aur yeh daag reh gaya (I was just a kid then and this scar remained),” he added.

Shatrughan Sinha then went on to share that as he was succeeding in his career, the scar made him feel a bit insecure. He revealed that he would often cover his face with his hands in his earlier films. While he had spoken to a plastic surgeon and was about to get an operation, he happened to speak with Dev Anand about this insecurity. He told the veteran actor how his self-confidence is his biggest strength but yet this scar sometimes leaves him worried.

“He made me realise that you are working and are loved. Soon, this scar will go on to become a style statement. Dev ji also gave me the example of his teeth, which had gaps. It was loved by the audience. I would like to tell the same to the younger generation too that if you are confident and good at your work, these flaws do not matter,” Sinha shared. He also told the host how his daughter Sonakshi Sinha, a few years back, had picked the scar as the best thing about her father.

In the same conversation, Shatrughan Sinha also opened up about how he ‘regrets’ losing out on two films to Amitabh Bachchan — Sholay and Deewaar, both iconic projects that he claims were written for him.