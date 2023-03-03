Shatrughan Sinha reveals Amitabh Bachchan never heard a full script from Manmohan Desai: ‘Voh Amitabh ko daant dete the’

Shatrughan Sinha first made his mark in the movies by playing negative roles, but soon he became the leading man who was giving others a run for their money. Sinha worked in the Hindi film industry at a time when bound scripts were unheard of, except for when one was working with Salim-Javed. The Kalicharan actor recently revealed that even Amitabh Bachchan, who was arguably the most popular star of the time, wouldn’t also get narrations from directors like Manmohan Desai who directed films like Amar Akbar Anthony and Coolie among many others.

In a chat with Arbaaz Khan for The Invincibles, Sinha recalled, “Amitabh Bachchan se puchiye. Mera khyal hai bahut saare log, Manmohan Desai ki aaj tak koi bhi script puri nahi suni thi. Voh toh Amitabh ko daant bhi dete the, yaari dosti mein, pyaar mohabbat mein (Ask Amitabh Bachchan. I think a lot of people, he never heard a full script from Manmohan Desai. He would even scold Amitabh, but lovingly).”

This particular anecdote came up as Arbaaz was asking Shatrughan about the time when he dozed off during the narration of Subhash Ghai’s Kalicharan. Shatrughan recalled that he had just returned after a long day when he found Subhash at his residence and the two started talking. He then laughed and recalled that he dozed off because Ghai was narrating the story at 4 in the morning, so he was bound to sleep.

He recalled, “Voh kehte sahi hain ki main so gaya tha, lekin yeh nahi kehte hain ki savere 4 baje kahani suna rahe the. Brahm muhurat mein voh mujhko kahani suna rahe the Kalicharan ki. Koi Ramayan aur Geeta thode suna rahe the ki main jaga rehta. Arre Kalicharan suna rahe the toh main so gaya vahan (He says that I slept but he doesn’t tell that he was narrating at 4 am. At the crack of dawn, he was narrating the story. It wasn’t Ramayan or Geeta that I would have stayed up. It was Kalicharan, so I slept).” When Arbaaz asked if he ever heard the full story after that morning, the veteran actor said, “Fir nahi suni (Never again).”

Kalicharan was one of the biggest hits of Shatrughan Sinha in the 1970s.