Saturday, Mar 04, 2023
Shatrughan Sinha recalls considering plastic surgery to fix his facial scar, but Dev Anand forbid him from touching it: ‘Kati-phati shakal leke…’

Shatrughan Sinha appeared on Arbaaz Khan's talk show, and recalled when Dev Anand absolutely forbid him from getting plastic surgery to fix his facial scar.

shatrughan sinhaShatrughan Sinha appeared on Arbaaz Khan's talk show as a guest.
Actor Shatrughan Sinha was very concerned about his appearance when he was starting out in the industry, and even considered plastic surgery. But none other than Dev Anand dissuaded him from going forward with this, and said that his facial scars would be seen as something that sets him apart.

Shatrughan appeared as a guest on Arbaaz Khan’s talk show, The Invincibles, where he discussed his life and career. He spoke about his epic love story with wife Poonam, and also the personal hurdles that he had to overcome to become an actor. One of which, he said, was his appearance.

He told Arbaaz that he got the scar on his face when he tried to copy his uncle and shave his imaginary beard. “I first cut my cousin’s cheek, then my own,” he said in Hindi. “They gave me first aid at home, and that was that. But when I started working in films, I began to wonder if I should get it fixed. I even spoke to a plastic surgeon,” he added.

The veteran actor continued, “In those days, when I was a struggler, I used to meet Dev Anand a lot. He forbid me from getting the scar fixed, and told me that even he had a gap between his teeth, and that it become fashionable… I used to be very embarrassed about the scar. I used to think, ‘Kati-phati shakal leke aa raha hoon filmon mein, kaise apni jagah banaunga (I have a ripped-up face, how will audiences accept me’.)” But eventually, he developed such a strong connection with audiences that he moved away from playing supporting roles and villainous characters, and became a leading man.

Previous guests on Arbaaz’s The Invincibles have included veteran industry personalities such as Javed Akhtar, Helen, and Salim Khan.

© IE Online Media Services Pvt Ltd
First published on: 04-03-2023 at 18:05 IST
