Behind a successful man’s fall is a woman: Shatrughan Sinha

Actor-politician Shatrughan Sinha on Wednesday said he is lucky that he hasn’t been outed in the #MeToo movement despite everything that he has done.

Invoking the popular quote, “Behind every successful man, there is a woman,” the actor said in post-MeToo era, behind the fall of a very successful man is also a woman.

“Today is the time of #MeToo, and there shouldn’t be any shame or hesitation to say that behind a successful man’s fall is a woman. Behind the troubles and infamy of successful men, there have been mostly women that I have seen in this movement,” Shatrughan Sinha said as many in the audience laughed.

Shatrughan was speaking at the launch of debutant author Dhruv Somani’s A Touch of Evil.

As the actor called himself fortunate to have escaped the #MeToo wave, Poonam looked on visibly embarrassed.

He said, “I really call myself fortunate that in today’s times, despite everything that I have done, my name hasn’t come out in the #MeToo movement. Hence, I listen to my wife and often take her as a shield with me so that even if there’s nothing, I can show, ‘I am happily married, my life is good.'”

The actor added, “She is a goddess and my everything. Even if anyone wants to say anything about me, please don’t say.”

Later, during the Q and A, a reporter asked Shatrughan Sinha if he was mocking the MeToo movement, which has been made possible only by the courage of women who have been exploited by powerful men.

The actor, defending himself, asked the scribe to take his comment with “plain sense of humour,” and added he lauds the courage of women who have come forward with their stories.

He said, “Don’t take it otherwise. Please take it with plain sense of humour. I highly appreciate, applaud the women who, better late than never, have come forward. I salute their courage and guts.”

“But beyond that, I don’t want to go further at this hour because it’s a book launch event and we should not cross our limits. But having said this, I understand what you are saying and I am highly supportive of what you said,” the actor added.