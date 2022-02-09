Shatrughan Sinha says Lata Mangeshkar ‘sacrificed marriage for her family’, calls her ‘aan, baan, shaan’ of Indian music

Veteran actor Shatrughan Sinha reminisced about the late Lata Mangeshkar, who died on Sunday at the age of 92. The legendary singer, reverentially called the ‘Nightingale of India’ had contracted the coronavirus last month.

In a new interview with The Times of India, Shatrughan Sinha said that the ‘aan, baan, shaan of Indian music has left us’, and wondered if anybody will be able to fill the void that she has left behind. “We say things like that, the show must go on and the show will go on. But how can the show go on without her?” he asked.

The actor, who said that he had long been an admirer of the singer and was very friendly with her, said that she ‘sacrificed her marriage for her family’ and was ‘admired for what she did for them’. He noted that this is what he had heard.

Tributes for the late singer poured in from all quarters. She was cremated at Mumbai’s Shivaji Park with full state honours on Sunday evening. Prime Minister Narendra Modi was among those who paid their respects to the singer. He was joined by cricket icon Sachin Tendulkar and star Shah Rukh Khan. Others including Aamir Khan, Ranbir Kapoor, Shraddha Kapoor, Shankar Mahadevan, Vidya Balan, and Anupam Kher also attended the funeral service.

Shatrughan Sinha’s contemporary, Dharmendra, told TOI in an interview that he got ready thrice to attend the funeral, but couldn’t muster the courage. Asha Bhosle, the singer’s sister, shared an old photo of the two of them, and wrote, “Bachpan ke din bhi kya din the. Didi and I (What amazing days they were during our childhood).”