‘What propaganda?’: Shatrughan Sinha hails Dhurandhar as a ‘masterpiece’, says Vinod Khanna’s son Akshaye Khanna ‘creates his identity’
Shatrughan Sinha has dismissed the claims that Aditya Dhar and Ranveer Singh's blockbuster spy thriller Dhurandhar is a "propaganda" film. He has hailed the film as a "commercial masterpiece," lauding Sanjay Dutt and Akshaye Khanna, the "worthy" sons of his late co-stars.
Shatrughan Sinha has finally caught up with Aditya Dhar’s blockbuster period spy thriller Dhurandhar. The actor-turned-Trinamool Congress leader doesn’t see the Ranveer Singh-starrer as a “propaganda”. He has, in fact, hailed it as an “absolute masterpiece”. Sinha took to his X handle on Wednesday to heap praises on the film, which released in cinemas last December.
“Wow! Just happened to see the most talked about film an absolute masterpiece ‘Dhurandhar’. What ‘propaganda’ film??? A film is a film is a film. It’s a great film, gripping interesting & full of entertainment, made with sincerity,” wrote Sinha. He lauded the technical aspects of the film, including Shivkumar V Panicker’s “great” editing, Vikas Nowlakha’s “exquisite” cinematography, and Saini S Johray’s “beautifully crafted” production design, especially recreating Karachi, Pakistan in Bangkok, Thailand.
Sinha was all praise for the ensemble cast too, including Ranveer, who has previously starred with his daughter Sonakshi Sinha in Vikramaditya Motwane’s 2013 period romance Lootera. “One & only our Ranveer Singh fits the bill & is outstanding,” wrote Sinha. He also lauded the performances of Sanjay Dutt and Akshaye Khanna, sons of the two late legendary aactors he’s worked with extensively — Sunil Dutt and Vinod Khanna respectively.
He called Sanjay “brilliant” and the “worthy son of a worthy father”. “Our dear great #VinodKhanna‘s son #AkshayeKhanna now creates his own identity by portraying an extraordinary role & leaves an extremely lasting impression with his flawless performance,” added Sinha. He claimed that Dhar has “ably and aptly directed” the film. Sinha also made a special mention to Rakesh Bedi, who plays the Pakistani politician Jameel Jamali in Dhurandhar.
“The icing on the cake, certainly is our dear friend, #RakeshBedi who has won our hearts with a wonderful & amazing role with a fine balancing act which only he could have done,” wrote Sinha. Also in a powerful cameo portrayal is our charming @saumyatandon who stands out,” he added. He also praised Shashwat Sachev’s music, particularly the songs “Shararat” and “Ishq Jalakar”.
Dhurandhar, produced by Jyoti Deshpande-led Jio Studios and Aditya and Lokesh Dhar’s B62 Studios, also starred R Madhavan, Arjun Rampal, and Sara Arjun among others. It became the highest grossing Indian film ever at the domestic box office, earning over Rs 890 crore. It’s also the fourth highest grossing Indian film ever globally, amassing over Rs 1300 crore, next to only Dangal (2016), Baahubali 2: The Conclusion (2017), and Pushpa 2: The Rule (2023).
The sequel of Dhurandhar, titled Dhurandhar 2: The Revenge, will take the story of the Indian spy (played by Ranveer) in Pakistan forward. It’s slated to release in cinemas on March 19 on the occasion of Eid, Gudi Padwa, and Ugadi. It’ll also release in Tamil, Telugu, Malayalam, and Kannada, and will clash with Geethu Mohandas’ Kannada action thriller Toxic: A Fairy Tale for Grown-Ups, starring KGF superstar Yash.
