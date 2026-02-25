‘What propaganda?’: Shatrughan Sinha hails Dhurandhar as a ‘masterpiece’, says Vinod Khanna’s son Akshaye Khanna ‘creates his identity’

Shatrughan Sinha has finally caught up with Aditya Dhar’s blockbuster period spy thriller Dhurandhar. The actor-turned-Trinamool Congress leader doesn’t see the Ranveer Singh-starrer as a “propaganda”. He has, in fact, hailed it as an “absolute masterpiece”. Sinha took to his X handle on Wednesday to heap praises on the film, which released in cinemas last December.

“Wow! Just happened to see the most talked about film an absolute masterpiece ‘Dhurandhar’. What ‘propaganda’ film??? A film is a film is a film. It’s a great film, gripping interesting & full of entertainment, made with sincerity,” wrote Sinha. He lauded the technical aspects of the film, including Shivkumar V Panicker’s “great” editing, Vikas Nowlakha’s “exquisite” cinematography, and Saini S Johray’s “beautifully crafted” production design, especially recreating Karachi, Pakistan in Bangkok, Thailand.