When Shatrughan Sinha’s father refused to let him join FTII, asked him, ‘Joker banoge?’

Actor Shatrughan Sinha recalled the ’emotional’ story of how he enrolled at the Film and Television Institute of India, against his father’s wishes. He said that he father refused to sign his admission form even after he’d been selected, and ultimately never gave his consent. His mother was so distraught when he was leaving Patna, she fainted.

Shatrughan Sinha appeared as a guest on Arbaaz Khan’s talk show, The Invincibles, where he looked back on his life and career. He spoke about his professional success, but also opened up about his love story with wife Poonam. Asked about his decision to study at the FTII, the actor said that it was an emotional period in his life, and that he looks back on it with mixed feelings.

He said in Hindi, “When I found out that I had been selected, my father put his foot down. He asked me, ‘Yeh acting ki training kya hoti hai? Joker banoge?’ This was also fair, that was the thinking back then. He told me to give science another shot, but I knew I didn’t have it in me. My elder brothers had a meeting, and they decided to send me, against our father’s wishes. Not a lot of people know this, but my father never signed my admission form. Unhone sign karne se saaf inkaar kar diya. My brother was the one who eventually signed the form. He would come and meet me there as well, and would tell the others that I was doing fine.”

He continued, “My father refused to give us the car to get to the station. We took a rickshaw. And my mother was so stressed, she fainted. This was when I had my make or break moment. I decided to not go, when I saw her like that. But she recovered, and she told me to go and never look back. I get emotional even when I think about it now.”

Shatrughan Sinha graduated from college and then struggled in the film industry for some time, playing supporting roles and villainous characters. But the audience developed a bond with him, which is when he started getting offers to play lead roles, eventually making him a star.