Shatrughan Sinha claims Deewaar was written for him, regrets not doing Sholay: ‘There was a clash of thoughts between some people’

Shatrughan Sinha’s loss was Amitabh Bachchan’s gain. Actor Shatrughan Sinha has opened up about how he “regrets” losing out on two films, Sholay and Deewaar, both iconic projects that he claims were written for him.

During a conversation with Aaj Tak, the veteran was asked if there is a film or a role that he regrets not doing in his career of over 50 years. Shatrughan said the pathbreaking Yash Chopra directorial Deewaar–written by Salim-Javed– was first offered to him.

“I must have done about 250 films… There are certain films that I regret not being able to do. Like Deewaar. It was written for me, they had approached me. The script was with me for about six months. There was a clash of thoughts between some people and I returned the script,” he said.

The 1975 crime drama cemented Amitabh Bachchan’s position as the ‘angry young man’ of Bollywood as Deewaar comfortably lodged itself as one of the greatest Indian films of all times.

Another film that Shatrughan Sinha said he had to ‘unfortunately’ turn down was Ramesh Sippy’s classic Sholay. The actor said Sholay came to him at a time when he was neck deep in work, having signed multiple films.

Shatrughan said he was approached to play Amitabh’s role in the 1975 film, with some people even wanting him to star as Gabbar Singh, a role eventually played by actor Amjad Khan.

“Similarly, with Sholay. I was supposed to do it, the role which my friend Amitabh Bachchan eventually did. Some people wanted me to play the role of Gabbar Singh. But that time I had passed the phase of playing a villain. I was a new, popular star doing several films. My friend and great filmmaker Ramesh Sippy was not able to tell me the exact dates he wanted from me. He would say, ‘Just come to Bangalore, we will work’. But I had so many films at that point of time…”

Shatrughan, however, said he is happy that the two films he couldn’t do were ultimately taken up by his friend Amitabh Bachchan and the country got such a stellar actor to see.

“The way I couldn’t do Sholay or Deewaar, there is a regret. You can call it human error. But there is also happiness, that these films gave national icon and national star Amitabh Bachchan such a solid platform. I am happy that he emerged as such an iconic actor of the country, my friend Amitabh Bachchan,” he added.