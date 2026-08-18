‘Paid trolls’: Shatrughan Sinha blames BJP IT cell of targeting Sonakshi Sinha over protest

Actor and Trinamool Congress leader Shatrughan Sinha has come out in support of daughter Sonakshi Sinha after she faced trolling for backing the student-led protest in Delhi. While discussing the controversy, he also addressed speculation about Sonakshi’s possible entry into politics and accused the BJP IT cell of orchestrating the trolling against her.

Sonakshi was among the few Bollywood celebrities who publicly supported the CJP-led student protest in Delhi. She spoke out after activist Sonam Wangchuk was removed from Jantar Mantar and praised the students for continuing to raise their concerns peacefully.

In a conversation with ABP News, when asked whether Sonakshi showed the same support for students protesting in Jharkhand, Shatrughan replied that his daughter had also backed the Jharkhand students a few days earlier.

Shatrughan Sinha on Sonakshi joining politics

Sonakshi’s vocal positions on social and political issues have also led to speculation about whether she could eventually follow her father into politics.

When asked if his daughter had any plans to enter politics, Shatrughan said he could not predict what she might decide.

“I can’t say. Earlier, I used to ask. I can only say she is the most worthy daughter of a worthy father,” he said.

Shatrughan Sinha accuses BJP IT cell of trolling Sonakshi

Shatrughan also strongly criticised those targeting his daughter online, alleging that the trolling was manufactured and that some of those attacking her were paid trolls.

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“Many people who troll her and try to create ruckus around her, they are paid trolls. The IT cell that our friends have, the BJP, they are doing it and also those who follow their policies. This trolling is manufactured, they are paid trolls, they don’t even know what to say…it is written and given to them. But Sonakshi has done the right thing by saying that she doesn’t even look at trolls. Bahut jaan hai usme (She is very strong),” he said.

Sonakshi has faced online criticism on several occasions in the past, including after her marriage to actor Zaheer Iqbal. Her public comments on social and political issues have also frequently triggered strong reactions on social media.

Shatrughan Sinha on whether Sonakshi should have waited before speaking

During the interaction, Shatrughan was also asked whether Sonakshi should have waited for more information before speaking out, rather than reacting to the incident in an emotional outburst. The interviewer pointed out that antisocial elements were reportedly present at the protest and that violence had taken place on both sides, involving both the police and protesters.

Responding to the question, Shatrughan said the situation should not be viewed as a one-sided confrontation. He maintained that while violence cannot be supported, the actions of both the protesters and the police also needed to be examined.

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“Saying it happened from both side is like how Mr Trump said — that India and Pakistan are both great countries. You cannot club the two sides together and make it seem like one attacked the other and the other attacked them. That is not the case at all.”

He added, “We will not support violence. The police are part of our society and we will not support violence. But let’s also look at the other side — people were being beaten with sticks with nails in them, people wearing masks were attacking students, women’s clothes were being pulled. There could be several reasons behind what happened.”

Shatrughan maintained that the larger demonstration had been peaceful, while acknowledging that some miscreants may have been involved.

“Overall, it was a peaceful protest. Some people may have done such things, and if, as you say, miscreants had entered the protest, then such incidents can happen. But that is the responsibility of the police,” he said.

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What Sonakshi Sinha said about the Delhi protest

Sonakshi had spoken out after activist Sonam Wangchuk was removed from Jantar Mantar. Sharing a video in support of Wangchuk and the student protesters, she condemned what had happened and praised those continuing the demonstration.

“The thing that happened with Sonam sir today…it wasn’t right. I am glad that he’s okay and that his wife is with him. He’s strong, he’s alert. In the last few days, I have been seeing him and the thousands standing with him.”

She went on to praise the protesters for maintaining their composure despite the difficulties they faced.

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“No matter what has been going on, they have stayed calm, respectful, and have kept their point forward without violence. We all know the country’s strength is in its youth. Now, I feel like that’s true after looking at them. Even after all the discomfort, disappointment and difficulties, the way you have held on to your beliefs, hats off to you.”

Following that video, Sonakshi continued to voice her support for the protesters, regularly sharing posts and updates on social media in solidarity with the student movement.