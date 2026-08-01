Shashwat Sachdev recalls wife’s sacrifices for his success, says they lived in a small 1-BHK

National Award-winning music composer Shashwat Sachdev, best known for his work in films such as Dhurandhar, Uri: The Surgical Strike, Veere Di Wedding and Article 370, recently appeared on Shekhar Suman’s talk show Shekhar Tonite. During the conversation, the Jaipur-born composer, who began learning Hindustani classical music at the age of three under Ustad Ramzan Khan before later training in Western classical piano, opened up about the sacrifices made by his parents, sister and wife, saying his success is the result of their collective efforts rather than his alone.

Shashwat first credited his parents for laying the foundation of his musical journey. “You praised me a lot, but I think that praise actually belongs to my parents. They sacrificed so much throughout my life. Whatever they earned was either spent on my music education or on raising me and my sister.”

He also revealed that his sister gave up her own musical aspirations so he could continue training. “My sister used to learn music with me. But because boys and girls sing on different scales, when I was around 11 to 13 years old, she stopped learning so that I could continue. My guru had only that much time, and she loved music deeply. The credit should go to her sacrifice.”

The composer then said his wife also deserves equal credit for his achievements. “When I moved to Mumbai in 2017, my wife sacrificed a lot. It would be unfair if I took all the credit and said, ‘Look what I’ve done.’ She has put in the same amount of hard work.”

He added that he does not see his accomplishments as his alone. “I think there is a divine energy that chooses you to be a vessel. It would be egotistical of me to say that I did it all because even becoming that vessel wasn’t my choice.”

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Shashwat Sachdev on his wife

Speaking about his relationship with his wife, Magic, Shashwat revealed that they have known each other since childhood.

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“Magic and my parents have been friends since childhood. We almost grew up together. I fell in love with her before she fell in love with me, and I got married very early in life. When we moved to Mumbai, we were living in a very small one-bedroom apartment. She has worked just as hard as I have. She has a very sharp ear, and I take her critique on my music very seriously. That’s one of the things I admire most about her.”

A disciplined childhood shaped the composer he became

Recalling the beginning of his musical training, Shashwat said, “My guru, Ustad Ramzan Khan, started teaching me when I was just three years old. I was his only student because he developed a special affection for me. My parents wanted me to learn music so that I would stay disciplined.”

Shashwat also shared that his parents continue to play an active role in his life even today. “My parents keep a close watch on me and what I’m doing. They make sure I’m in good hands and that I remain grounded.”

His disciplined upbringing, he said, shaped both his personality and career.

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In an earlier conversation with The Times of India, Shashwat said he spent most of his childhood indoors, immersed in music rather than outdoor activities. He shared that his mother was “protective and disciplined” about how he spent his time, so instead of picnics and games, he was usually at home listening to, practising and understanding Indian and Western classical music. “I have always been a little reclusive,” he said, adding, “The world I explored most intensely in those years was the world within music.”