Shashi Tharoor-Vivek Agnihotri battle over The Kashmir Files ban in Singapore, Anupam Kher says ‘show sensitivity for Sunanda’s sake’

The Kashmir Files director Vivek Agnihotri got in a spat with politician Shashi Tharoor after the former’s film was banned in Singapore. Tharoor took to Twitter to share an article talking about the ban and wrote, “Film promoted by India’s ruling party, #KashmirFiles, banned in Singapore.”

Soon after Tharoor’s tweet, Agnihotri tweeted and called Singapore the ‘most regressive censor in the world’. He wrote, “Dear fopdoodle, gnashnab @ShashiTharoor, FYI, Singapore is most regressive censor in the world.”

He further wrote that the country even banned The Last Temptations of Jesus Christ and mentioned that Tharoor should ask him ‘madam’, about the same. “It even banned The Last Temptations of Jesus Christ (ask your madam). Even a romantic film called #TheLeelaHotelFiles will be banned. Pl stop making fun of Kashmiri Hindu Genocide,” he wrote.

In another tweet, Agnihotri asked if late Sunanda Pushkar, Tharoor’s wife, was a Kashmiri Hindu. He further wrote that Tharoor should delete the tweet and apologise to Sunanda’s soul. “Hey @ShashiTharoor, Is this true that Late Sunanda Pushkar was a Kashmiri Hindu? Is the enclosed SS true? If yes, then in Hindu tradition, to respect the dead, you must delete your tweet and apologise to her soul,” he wrote.

Anupam Kher, who played the lead role in the film, also chimed in and tweeted, “Dear @ShashiTharoor! Your callousness towards #KashmiriHindus genocide is tragic. If nothing else at least for #Sunanda’s sake who was a Kashmiri herself you should show some sensitivity towards #KashmiriPandits & not feel victorious about a country banning #TheKashmirFiles! 💔”.

The Singapore authorities earlier told Channel News Asia that The Kashmir Files has been banned due to its “provocative and one-sided portrayal of Muslims and the depictions of Hindus being persecuted in the on-going conflict in Kashmir.” “These representations have the potential to cause enmity between different communities, and disrupt social cohesion and religious harmony in our multiracial and multi-religious society,” they said.