Shashi Tharoor reveals he was offered a role in a Salman Khan movie

Congress MP Shashi Tharoor recently revealed that he was offered a role in a Bollywood movie starring none other than Salman Khan.

Talking to Janice Sequeira on Social Media Star, Tharoor said, “One amusing offer (came to me) for a bit part in a Salman Khan starrer from a rather famous director. I can always cherish these moments. It was to play the role of an Indian foreign minister in a sequence and the advice I was given by a good friend was, ‘If you want to be the foreign minister, don’t play the foreign minister.’ I thought that made sense and I backed off.”

The reveal came as Shashi Tharoor was clearing the air about his ‘appearance’ in Aamir Khan and Salman Khan starrer Andaz Apna Apna. Tharoor flatly denied it was him in the scene. He said, “By then (the movie’s release), I was already working several years in the United Nations.”

The politician also said that he found out who the person was in the Andaz Apna Apna scene. It turns out the man was a Gujarati actor who passed away a few years ago. He also added, “I am also far too old, I’m afraid, to have been at that stage of my youth when that movie was made. The irony is that after I came into Indian politics, I started getting movie offers. Why didn’t these come when I was young and handsome?”

