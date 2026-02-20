Shashi Tharoor calls The Kerala Story ‘a hate-mongering film’ amid sequel facing petition challenging its release

While The Kerala Story 2 faces legal challenges, with a petition questioning its release and the certification granted by the Central Board of Film Certification (CBFC), political leaders are also raising concerns about the intent behind the film. The latest to join the discussion is Shashi Tharoor, who, while speaking to news agency ANI, criticized the makers of the sequel as well as its controversial predecessor, The Kerala Story.

He said, “The first film, The Kerala Story, was a hate-mongering film. It lacked any foundation. They were saying that thousands of people were converted, which is not true. I think there were around 30 such cases over a number of years. Ours is a very big country. If a case occurs here and there, it doesn’t mean you should turn it into a big story and use it as propaganda. What’s the point of saying things that will only spread hatred in people’s minds, and that too about things which are not even correct? I don’t think such things should happen.”