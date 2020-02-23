Shashi Kapoor’s New Delhi Times getting a sequel

Shashi Kapoor won the best actor National Award for New Delhi Times after it’s release. Shashi Kapoor won the best actor National Award for New Delhi Times after it’s release.

A sequel to Shashi Kapoor-starrer political thriller New Delhi Times is in the works with filmmaker Ramesh Sharma returning as the director and writer-director Khalid Mohamed attached to pen the script.

Khalid, who has written critically-acclaimed films such as Mammo, Sardari Begum and Zubeidaa, took to Twitter to share the news.

“My friend Ramesh Sharma will direct sequel to New Delhi Times on nexus between media and politics. And I’m writing the script. Lead cast being finalised,” he wrote on the microblogging site.

New Delhi Times, which released in 1986, also featured Sharmila Tagore, Om Puri and Kulbhushan Kharbanda.

Kapoor won the best actor National Award for the movie, while Sharma won the Indira Gandhi award for best debut film of a director.

Gulzar was the writer of the film.

