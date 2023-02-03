scorecardresearch
Friday, Feb 03, 2023
Shashi Kapoor’s grandson Zahan Kapoor says his family was not in a good financial position: ‘We have to earn our place’

Zahan Kapoor opened up about him being aware about his privileges and also added that his family is proud of him.

zahan kapoorZahan Kapoor with late actor Shashi Kapoor. (Photo: Zahan Kapoor/Instagram)
Actor Zahan Kapoor, late Shashi Kapoor’s grandson and Kunal Kapoor-Sheena Sippy’s son, made his Bollywood debut with Hansal Mehta’s Faraaz. Opening up about his debut, Zahan said that his biggest fear is being construed as the debut film of a ‘Kapoor’ and also spoke about his privileges and tough times. 

In an interview with Mid-day, Zahan said, "My biggest fear is this being construed as the debut film of a Kapoor. If you are coming in with that expectation, you will be disappointed."

 



 



The actor said that one should be aware of the reality despite coming from privileged backgrounds. He said, "No one is putting me on a magazine cover before my debut film. We have to earn our place. I was taught that despite our privilege, we have to be responsible and aware about the reality that surrounds us. My father is an ad filmmaker, and when he started working, we weren't in a good position, financially. His story was independent of his father's, and I hope mine is independent too." 

 



 



He continued, “He often jokes that he could tell how my grandfather’s career was going by the number of bouquets that would come home on his birthday. The biggest advantage is not the family, but the privilege to make our own choices. My family is proud of me. I am happy I could tell [my cousins] that I am also walking the same path, even if behind them.”

Faraaz also stars Aditya Rawal and the story is about  the 2016 terrorist attack at the Holey Artisan Bakery in Dhaka, Bangladesh. It is jointly produced by T-Series, Benaras Media Works in association with Mahana Films. The film had its world premiere at the BFI London Film Festival 2022.

First published on: 03-02-2023 at 15:30 IST
Watch: Bill Gates makes rotis and tries them with ghee

