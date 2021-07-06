Meet Zahan Kapoor, Shashi Kapoor’s grandson, who is all set to debut in Hansal Mehta’s next

Late superstar Shashi Kapoor’s grandson Zahan Kapoor is set for his Bollywood debut with director Hansal Mehta’s upcoming thriller. But before he arrives on the big screen, let’s look at his life till now and how he has been preparing for his entry in Hindi cinema for long.

Who is Zahan Kapoor

Zahan Kapoor is the son of actor Kunal Kapoor and grandson of veteran star Shashi Kapoor. He lives in Mumbai. Zahan has been doing theatre for quite some time now. One glance at his Instagram handle and his love for theatre will be more than apparent.

The debutante has several times performed at Prithvi Theatre, which was built by Shashi Kapoor and Zahan’s grandmother Jennifer Kapoor in the memory of the actor’s great grandfather Prithviraj Kapoor. Zahan made his theatre debut more than seven months ago at Prithvi Theatre with Makarand Deshpande’s Pitaji Please, co-starring Swanand Kirkire.

Zahan Kapoor also often posts pictures with his father and sister Shaira Kapoor. But it’s not just Shaira, Zahan also seems close to his cousins– Kareena Kapoor Khan and Karisma Kapoor. Soon after Hansal Mehta announced that Zahan has been cast for his next, the doting sisters took to social media to congratulate their little brother.

Kareena posted on Instagram story Zahan’s still from the film and wrote, “So happy for you, darling Zahan.” While Karisma posted, “Congrats, handsome.” Zahan expressed excitement for the opportunity, as he wrote on Instagram, “Extremely excited. Beyond grateful. Let the adventure begin.”

The yet-untitled thriller went on floors June end. It’s being produced by Hansal’s filmmaker friend Anubhav Sinha and T-Series’ Bhushan Kumar. The film also marks the big screen debut of another actor from a film family– Paresh Rawal’s son Aditya.