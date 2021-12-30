Sharvari Wagh denies being in a relationship with Sunny Kaushal: ‘Just rumours’

Rumours were rife that Bunty Aur Babli 2 actor Sharvari Wagh is dating actor Sunny Kaushal, after she attended his brother Vicky Kaushal and Katrina Kaif’s wedding. The wedding was an intensely private affair with only family and close friends present.

Sharvari and Sunny are often spotted together too. However, Sharvari has dismissed speculation about their relationship, calling them “close friends”. She said they can’t be shy of meeting each other or working together simply because there are press articles written about them seeing each other. Sharvari and Sunny starred in Amazon Prime Video’s The Forgotten Army, helmed by Kabir Khan.

Talking to india.com, Sharvari said, “Sunny and I have worked on The Forgotten Army together. This was four years back. We really became very good friends and we have stayed friends for over the last four years. Kabir (Kabir Khan) sir was there, I was there and he was there… we all have become such good friends for so long now.”

“Honestly, the rumours are ‘very rumoured’ and I would say these are only ‘rumours’. At the end of the day, when you make such close friends, you can’t shy away (from the bonding). Things coming out as articles don’t mean you would stop living. These are the friends that I have made in the industry and I had to be there for them,” she added.

Sharvari was among the few people from the film fraternity to be invited at Vicky and Katrina’s intimate wedding at Six Senses Fort Barwara in Rajasthan, on December 9. Other guests from the industry included Kabir Khan, and his wife Mini Mathur and their children, Malavika Mohanan, Angad Bedi and Neha Dhupia.

Sharvari, in yet another interview had described Vicky and Katrina’s wedding as, really pure, beautiful and intimate’. “It was beautiful, you know, just like the pictures they have posted. It was really pure, beautiful and intimate. There are no words to actually describe their wedding!” she told Filmfare.