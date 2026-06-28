Sharvari, Vedang Raina hug at Main Vaapas Aaunga screening; film earns Rs 64 cr

After an extremely lacklustre start, director Imtiaz Ali’s Main Vaapas Aaunga is currently soaring at the box office. Despite entering its third week in theatres, the romantic drama is holding strong and registering impressive daily collections, thanks to the positive reviews it has been receiving. As a result, actors Sharvari and Vedang Raina, who played key roles in the movie, are currently on cloud nine.

Sharvari and Vedang Raina’s emotional reunion in theatres

While Main Vaapas Aaunga continues its successful run, Sharvari and Vedang recently attended a screening of their movie at a theatre. Seated amid a large audience, the two actors watched their film excitedly. As the show concluded, Sharvari and Vedang were visibly moved and hugged each other in elation, proud to have been part of such a movie and impressed by their performances.