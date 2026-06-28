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Sharvari, Vedang Raina hug at Main Vaapas Aaunga screening; film earns Rs 64 cr
While Main Vaapas Aaunga continues its strong box office run, actors Sharvari and Vedang Raina became emotional at a screening of their romantic drama.
After an extremely lacklustre start, director Imtiaz Ali’s Main Vaapas Aaunga is currently soaring at the box office. Despite entering its third week in theatres, the romantic drama is holding strong and registering impressive daily collections, thanks to the positive reviews it has been receiving. As a result, actors Sharvari and Vedang Raina, who played key roles in the movie, are currently on cloud nine.
Sharvari and Vedang Raina’s emotional reunion in theatres
While Main Vaapas Aaunga continues its successful run, Sharvari and Vedang recently attended a screening of their movie at a theatre. Seated amid a large audience, the two actors watched their film excitedly. As the show concluded, Sharvari and Vedang were visibly moved and hugged each other in elation, proud to have been part of such a movie and impressed by their performances.
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Sharvari herself shared the video on Instagram, along with a heartfelt caption elaborating on the profound impact Main Vaapas Aaunga has had on them and the audience in general. “Some stories don’t end when the credits roll. They live on in every emotion shared, every conversation started, every reel made with love and every heart that chose to carry Jiya (Sharvari) and Keenu (Vedang) a little further,” she wrote.
The actor added, “You made our film your own, and in doing so, you helped it find more hearts every single week. We are truly blessed. This little recreation of your trend is our way of saying thank you. Love, Jiya ♡ Keenu.”
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Main Vaapas Aaunga box office collection
Although the movie witnessed mediocre collections in the initial days, with an opening weekend of just Rs 4.35 crore in the domestic market, things eventually started changing in Main Vaapas Aaunga’s favour, thanks to widely positive reviews. During the second weekend, the movie registered an India nett collection of Rs 10.1 crore. In the following weekdays, the film earned between Rs 2.35 crore and Rs 3.1 crore.
On its third Saturday (Day 16) in theatres, June 27, Main Vaapas Aaunga recorded an India nett collection of Rs 4.25 crore, according to industry tracker Sacnilk, taking its total domestic earnings to Rs 41.80 crore. Also starring Naseeruddin Shah and Diljit Dosanjh, the romantic drama’s global gross now stands at Rs 64.73 crore.
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