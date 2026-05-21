Sharvari on headlining Alpha with Alia Bhatt: ‘Invaluable experience, means the world to me’

Sharvari is set to star opposite Vedang Raina in Imtiaz Ali’s next film, Main Vaapas Aaunga. She also has Alpha with Alia Bhatt in the pipeline. While Vedang previously worked with Alia in Jigra, Alpha marks Sharvari’s first on-screen collaboration with the actor. In a recent interaction with SCREEN, both Vedang and Sharvari praised Alia, calling her an “incredible human being.”

Sharvari on Alia Bhatt

Praising Alia Bhatt, Sharvari said, “Actually, we (Vedang and Sharvari) did speak a lot about Alia. Both of us are really fond of her. She is an incredible human being first and foremost, and a brilliant actor. I am always in awe of Alia, and have been a huge fan of hers. To be able to just work with her, share screen and headline a film like Alpha means the world to me. To just be in the same space and be able to learn from her is an invaluable experience.”