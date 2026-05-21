Sharvari on headlining Alpha with Alia Bhatt: ‘Invaluable experience, means the world to me’

Sharvari is set to star opposite Vedang Raina in Imtiaz Ali’s next film, Main Vaapas Aaunga. She also has Alpha with Alia Bhatt in the pipeline. While Vedang previously worked with Alia in Jigra, Alpha marks Sharvari’s first on-screen collaboration with the actor. In a recent interaction with SCREEN, both Vedang and Sharvari praised Alia, calling her an “incredible human being.”
Sharvari on Alia Bhatt
Praising Alia Bhatt, Sharvari said, “Actually, we (Vedang and Sharvari) did speak a lot about Alia. Both of us are really fond of her. She is an incredible human being first and foremost, and a brilliant actor. I am always in awe of Alia, and have been a huge fan of hers. To be able to just work with her, share screen and headline a film like Alpha means the world to me. To just be in the same space and be able to learn from her is an invaluable experience.”
Sharvari also recalled how Alia reacted when she learnt about her collaboration with Imtiaz Ali. “She is a real cheerleader. I remember she messaged me right after Main Vaapas Aaunga was announced, saying, ‘I am so excited that you and Vedang are doing Imtiaz sir’s film at this time in your career. When you are exploring yourself, and you are new, the best director is Imtiaz sir; he will help you in this discovery.’ I didn’t understand what she meant then, but I do understand what she meant now.”
Vedang Raina on Alia Bhatt
Vedang Raina, who played Alia Bhatt’s younger brother in Jigra, also praised the Highway actor. He said, “I think, even Imtiaz sir, and whoever has an experience of working with her, they always leave with such a good feeling. That’s what we have also spoken about. That you leave feeling like she is such a lovely person. Acting, of course, you know it’s Alia Bhatt, but you leave feeling like she is such a good person at heart. She makes you feel important, loved, and she goes out of her way to take things into her own hands.”
At the trailer launch of Main Vaapas Aaunga, Vedang Raina had praised Alia and said, “I was nervous as a young actor doing a scene with Alia, and she made sure I was feeling okay, everything was calm, she was always there to look out for me. Whenever I talk to Sharvari, she has a very similar experience. So you know what kind of person Alia must be, and she has just done this with kindness in her heart.” Sharvari chimed in, “Basically, we both are Alia Paglus.”
Main Vaapas Aaunga, directed by Imtiaz Ali, also stars Naseeruddin Shah and Diljit Dosanjh in important roles. The film is slated to release on June 12, 2026. Sharvari and Alia’s film Alpha releases on July 10, 2026.
Nawaz Javed Kochra is a seasoned entertainment journalist at The Indian Express Online, bringing nearly a decade of expertise to the forefront of cultural reporting. With a focus on the television and Over-The-Top (OTT) landscapes, he has established himself as a prominent voice in the industry, known for his high-profile celebrity interviews and insightful coverage of the Indian entertainment sector.
Experience & Career
Nawaz holds a Master of Arts in Communication and Journalism from Mumbai University, providing him with a rigorous academic and ethical foundation. In his 11-year career, he has navigated through several of India's leading media houses, building a portfolio that spans digital, print, and broadcast media:
The Indian Express: Currently leads coverage of TV and OTT content, producing both written analysis and popular video interview segments.
Former Roles: He began his career at the iconic Stardust Magazine and later held key positions at Zoom TV, Zee Multimedia, MissMalini, Bollywood Bubble, and Raindrop Media.
Expertise & Focus Areas
Nawaz’s beat is characterized by a blend of exclusive access and trend analysis. His core areas of expertise include:
Reality Television: Specialized coverage of major franchises like Bigg Boss, providing behind-the-scenes insights and winner profiles.
OTT Ecosystem: Tracking the shift from traditional cable to digital streaming platforms, with a focus on web series and digital premieres.
Celebrity Profiles & Interviews: Nawaz is celebrated for his ability to foster candid conversations with industry stalwarts, from music composers like Amaal Mallik to other TV legends.
Investigative Entertainment News: Reporting on sensitive industry developments, including legal disputes and personal stories of resilience within the acting community.
Authoritativeness & Trust
With a reputation built on years of networking and credible reporting, Nawaz Kochra is a "known face" in the Mumbai media circuit. His work at The Indian Express adheres to the publication's "Journalism of Courage" standard, ensuring that even entertainment reporting is approached with accuracy, sensitivity, and transparency. His educational background and extensive tenure across diverse media platforms provide him with the authoritative perspective required to analyze the rapid evolution of Indian show business. ... Read More