Sharon Stone on her open-mouthed reaction to Shah Rukh Khan: ‘I’m not easily star struck, but when I saw SRK…’

Only a few days ago, the internet was abuzz with photos and videos of Hollywood star Sharon Stone reacting to Indian superstar Shah Rukh Khan‘s presence in her vicinity. Shah Rukh and Sharon were seated next to each other at the Red Sea Film Festival.

Sharon, upon seeing SRK so close to her, reacted like any normal fan would do — she gasped as Shah Rukh greeted her with bowed head and folded hands. And now, Sharon has opened up about her meme-worthy reaction at another event.

Sharon said that she was not aware that the two were seated so close together, adding, “Shah Rukh Khan was two seats away from me and I didn’t know he was there. And I reached forward and saw him, and I am not very easily star struck because I know a lot of stars but I saw him and I was just like,” she said as she recreated that viral moment from the film festival. The crowd laughed.

“I am not easily starstruck because I know a lot of stars, but i saw Him & I was just like aaaaah”! : #SharonStone speaking about #ShahRukhKhan ♥️pic.twitter.com/EDP2fEKscj — Shah Rukh Khan Warriors FAN Club (@TeamSRKWarriors) December 3, 2022

However, Stone was not the only actor who appeared star-struck by SRK. Egyptian star Yousra seemed touched by his words for her as he called her ‘elegant’ and ‘beautiful’ upon getting to the stage. Yousra stood in the crowd when the actor praised her. Later, while speaking to the media, the actor said something which translates to, “I was surprised by his words… that (honour) has a special meaning for me. I mean, I was honoured in many places around the world. And I’m so grateful for that. But when Shah Rukh Khan said my name, described me in a very beautiful way, he really touched my heart.”

shah rukh khan and the egyptian actress yousra 😂🤍 pic.twitter.com/j6Tc4nlXUN — shahd (@shahodx) December 1, 2022

Shah Rukh Khan was being honoured at the Red Sea Film Festival. Other actors who were there that night included Priyanka Chopra and Kajol. Upon receiving the honour, the actor said, “I am truly honoured to receive this award from the Red Sea International Film Festival. It’s wonderful to be here among my fans from Saudi and the region who have always been huge supporters of my films. I’m looking forward to celebrating the region’s talent and being a part of this exciting film community. Film is a unifier because it transits shared human experiences across cultures.”

On the work front, Shah Rukh Khan is looking forward to the release of Yash Raj Films’ Pathaan. The actioner hits cinemas in January next year.