Malaal actor Sharmin Segal: Sanjay Leela Bhansali is more than a maternal uncle to me

Sanjay Leela Bhansali’s niece Sharmin Segal is all set to make her debut with Malaal, which hits the theaters on July 5. Directed by Mangesh Hadawale, the film also marks the debut of Meezaan Jaaferi. The actor spoke to indianexpress.com about growing up on SLB’s sets and battling fat shaming during growing up years.

Here are the excerpts:

When did the acting bug bite you?

I wanted to be a doctor until 17 years old. In school, I was made fun of because I was fat. But when I took theatre and performed on stage for the first time, I felt people who were making fun of me, were laughing on the character I was playing. That is when I realised what acting is capable of making you feel.

When I started working on Mary Kom, Bajirao Mastani, I was not even sure if I wanted to be an actor. After that, I went to acting school. The way I understood about it brought confidence in me to be an actor. In my way, acting liberated me.

Sanjay Leela Bhansali has inspired millions out there. How was he an influence on you?

As a four-year-old, I would go on Sanjay sir’s set and say ‘I want to sit on Aishwarya Rai’s lap today.’ After assisting him on Bajirao Mastani, I understood what a great man he is, what his contribution is to the Hindi cinema. As an assistant, you understand the teamwork that goes behind in making an actor look the way they look.

On sets, and behind the screens, what kind of bond do you share with Sanjay Leela Bhansali?

He has become Sanjay sir to me more than being a maternal uncle. I call him Sanjay sir only because I think he deserves that respect. For me, he became a ‘Sir’ when I watched Devdas at the age of 17. I thought to myself ‘What kind of a man he is?’ He is so brilliant. I feel privileged that I am related to him and he has given me a chance to prove my capabilities to the world.

Is there a pressure of being Sanjay Leela Bhansali’s niece?

Of course, there’s pressure. I think more than anything else I have the pressure to keep up the tag of being Sanjay Leela Bhansali’s niece. I have to make him proud too. My only difficulty is to prove myself.

How would you describe Malaal?

Malaal is a combination of Sanjay sir’s grandness and Mangesh sir’s simplicity. It is the best of both worlds.