Exclusive: Sharmila Tagore to join son-in-law Kunal Kemmu in spy comedy Vibe

Amazon MGM and Drongo Films are all set to unveil the trailer of Kunal Kemmu’s spy comedy Vibe. A couple of weeks after the teaser dropped, the trailer is expected to provide more insights into the lives and adventures of two reluctant spies, played by Kunal and Sparsh Sparsh Shrivastava.

Watch out for Sharmila Tagore’s cameo in Vibe

SCREEN has exclusively learnt another detail in the Vibe trailer that fans should be looking out for. It’s a special cameo by veteran actor Sharmila Tagore, who also happens to be Kunal’s mother-in-law. Last seen in Suman Ghosh’s Bengali psychological film Puratawn, this cameo will mark Sharmila’s first appearance in a Hindi film in three years, after her memorable lead performance in Rahul V Chittella’s family drama Gulmohar, which dropped directly on JioHotstar.