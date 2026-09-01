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Exclusive: Sharmila Tagore to join son-in-law Kunal Kemmu in spy comedy Vibe
Watch out for Sharmila Tagore's special cameo in the trailer of Kunal Kemmu's Vibe, which will drop tomorrow. This will mark the first time the veteran actor will be directed by a family member.
Amazon MGM and Drongo Films are all set to unveil the trailer of Kunal Kemmu’s spy comedy Vibe. A couple of weeks after the teaser dropped, the trailer is expected to provide more insights into the lives and adventures of two reluctant spies, played by Kunal and Sparsh Sparsh Shrivastava.
Watch out for Sharmila Tagore’s cameo in Vibe
SCREEN has exclusively learnt another detail in the Vibe trailer that fans should be looking out for. It’s a special cameo by veteran actor Sharmila Tagore, who also happens to be Kunal’s mother-in-law. Last seen in Suman Ghosh’s Bengali psychological film Puratawn, this cameo will mark Sharmila’s first appearance in a Hindi film in three years, after her memorable lead performance in Rahul V Chittella’s family drama Gulmohar, which dropped directly on JioHotstar.
With Vibe, also starring Preity Zinta, is slated to release in cinemas on September 18, it’ll also mark Sharmila’s first big-screen appearance in a Hindi film 16 years after Danish Aslam’s 2010 romantic comedy Break Ke Baad, where she played the mother of Deepika Padukone’s character. Vibe will also mark her first collaboration with son-in-law Kunal Kemmu.
In fact, Sharmila Tagore has shared screen space with daughter and Kunal’s wife Soha Ali Khan only once — in Sangeeta Dutta’s 2009 English family drama Life Goes On. She’s also played mother to son Saif Ali Khan only once — in Vidhu Vinod Chopra’s 2007 epic crime drama Eklavya. But Vibe will mark the first time she’ll be directed by a family member.
About Vibe
Vibe marks Kunal Kemmu’s return to direction after the success of his 2024 crime comedy Madgaon Express. While he had only a cameo in the film, Vibe marks the first time he will play the lead in a film that he has both written and directed. It also marks his debut as a producer, alongside late film producer Pankaj Nihalani’s son Chirag Nihalani, as they launch their banner Drongo Films.
The hilarious teaser featured Preity Zinta’s government official getting two clueless friends — Kunal and Sparsh — kidnapped and enrolling them for a nation-saving spy mission. However, a reluctant Kunal wants to chicken out, and even takes a dig at Preity’s 1998 hit action thriller, Abbas-Mustan’s Soldier, also starring Bobby Deol.
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Speaking of Kunal’s family, Vibe is all set to clash with his sister-in-law and Saif Ali Khan’s wife Kareena Kapoor’s film Daayra. The Meghna Gulzar police procedural, also starring Prithviraj Sukumaran, is also slated to release in cinemas on September 18. At the film’s trailer launch, Kareen hailed Kunal’s unparalleled comic timing and claimed there’s space for both films to perform well. “Gold toh mere ghar hi aane wala hai,” she quipped.
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