When Sharmila Tagore was scolded by Lata Mangeshkar: ‘I was properly put in my place’

Tributes for Lata Mangeshkar have been pouring in from leading personalities from all walks of life, since her death on Sunday. Actors Neetu Kapoor and Sharmila Tagore have served nostalgia as they remembered the legendary singer.

Neetu Kapoor shared a black and white picture of a young Lata cradling baby Rishi Kapoor, on her Instagram stories. She wrote, “Heartbroken 💔 lil Rishi in her arms 💔.”

Neetu Kapoor’s tribute to Lata Mangeshkar. (Photo: Neetu Kapor/Instagram) Neetu Kapoor’s tribute to Lata Mangeshkar. (Photo: Neetu Kapor/Instagram)

Veteran actor Sharmila Tagore, who was married to late cricketer Mansur Ali Khan Pataudi, remembered the late singer as an avid fan of cricket. She also shared how she was once scolded by singer as she got upset with Sharmila’s lack of cricketing knowledge. In an interview with Fever FM, Sharmila also shared more fond memories with Lata.

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Saba (@sabapataudi)

Sharmila shared, “She (Lata) was so mad about cricket, not just as a spectator but knew the nitty gritty of cricket,” she said. Sharing one such conversation she had with her over cricket, Sharmila said, “She (Lata) asked me some trick question and I couldn’t answer. And she got very cross with me, she said, ‘why don’t you know? You should know.’ I said, ‘Well, my husband is a cricketer, I am not’. She said, ‘No, but still, aapko malum hona chahiye iske baare mein (You should know about this).’ I was properly scolded and put in my place,” Sharmila shared.

Lata has given her voice to some of the most memorable film songs featuring Sharmila, including ‘Chanda Hai Tu Mera Tara Hai Tu’ from Aradhana, ‘Ab Ke Sajan Sawan Mein’ from Chupke Chupke and many more.

Sharmila’s daughter Saba Pataudi, in her tribute for the late singer had shared an old picture featuring her father Mansoor Ali Khan and Lata Mangeshkar.

Sharmila also recollected the time when Lata and her brother Hridyanath Mangeshkar organised a concert and raised Rs 20 lakh for the Indian cricket team, which went on to win the 1983 World Cup.

Lata Mangeshkar passed away at a Mumbai hospital on Sunday due to multi-organ failure. The versatile singer was 92 years old. Also known as the Nightingale of India, she had lent her voice to thousands of songs in 36 languages, in a career spanning over seven decades.