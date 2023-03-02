Sharmila Tagore says Vidya Balan’s Kahaani and Dirty Picture compromised on their feminist themes: ‘In Dirty Picture, she is a victim…’

Veteran star Sharmila Tagore has been working in the industry since she was 13. She will return to acting after a gap of over a decade this week, with filmmaker Rahul V Chittella’s Disney Plus Hotstar movie Gulmohar. In a recent interview, Sharmila talked about her film journey, her career choices, and themes of female empowerment in modern Hindi movies.

Citing the example of two Vidya Balan films, Sharmila said that while both Kahaani and The Dirty Picture are well-made and have good intentions, there are some compromises that the filmmakers have made that are counter-productive to the themes. Speaking to Barkha Dutt, the actor shared her two cents on the conclusion of The Dirty Picture: “The director (in the Dirty Picture, played by Emraan Hashmi) loses faith after making the film and she (Vidya’s character Reshma) dies by suicide, so she is a victim, right?” In the film, Vidya plays a ‘B-grade heroine’ who has no qualms about using her sexuality on screen.

Sharmila Tagore then pointed towards Sujoy Ghosh’s acclaimed thriller Kahaani as another example of how a feminist film undermined its own identity, when Vidya’s character ultimately had to ‘reveal’ her maternal instincts to show that she is ‘womanly’. “In Kahaani, there is a need for Vidya Balan to say when she goes to her mentor, ‘Only time I felt real was when I was expecting a baby’. Because that’s your maternal role, and that is what women are expected to do. She had killed a man, which women don’t do. And then when the Durga idol is being immersed, the movie could have ended there, but then we hear Amitabh’s (Bachchan) lovely voice explaining that ‘now and then somebody comes to the earth etc etc (to balance the scales of good and evil).’ So, (this means) the director doesn’t have faith in the audience.”

In Kahaani, Vidya Balan’s character feigns her pregnancy throughout the movie, until the very end, when it is revealed that she had miscarried. Kahaani was both loved by critics and the audience, and ended up winning several awards.

Meanwhile, Sharmila Tagore, who began her career with Satyajit Ray’s classic Apur Sansar, has returned to showbiz after a gap of over a decade with the Disney Plus Hotstar film Gulmohar. She was last seen in the 2010 movie Break Ke Baad, which had Imran Khan and Deepika Padukone in the lead roles.