Friday, Feb 17, 2023
Sharmila Tagore is glad that Saif Ali Khan is honouring Pataudi family traditions, and passing them down to next generation

Sharmila Tagore recently spoke about leaving the film industry at the peak of her career to start a family and also to "felicitate the desires of the younger generation" of the family.

saif ali khan sharmila tagoreSaif Ali Khan with his family. (Photo: Saba Pataudi/iNSTAGRAM)
Sharmila Tagore is glad that Saif Ali Khan is honouring Pataudi family traditions, and passing them down to next generation
Veteran actor Sharmila Tagore is making a comeback after 13 years with the Disney+ Hotstar film Gulmohar. She was last seen in the 2010 film Break Ke Baad, co-starring Deepika Padukone and Imran Khan. In a recent interview, the actor spoke about leaving the film industry at the peak of her career to start a family, and why she has decided to return now.

Talking to Bollywood Hungama ahead of the release of Gulmohar, Sharmila shared, “All of us who have lived as long as we have, often we have overlooked our own desire to felicitate the younger generation or younger person. There has always been that effort of keeping the family together. I have left so many films when I decided to begin a family and I was at the peak of my career. I left many films which went on to become a hit.” She left the film industry after she got married to Mansoor Ali Khan Pataudi in 1968. But now, the veteran actor has decided to once again start acting in films and shows, as all her children — Saif Ali Khan, Soha Ali Khan and Saba Pataudi — are well-settled in life.

Also read |Sharmila Tagore says she is ‘nervous’ about her comeback, Manoj Bajpayee calls her ‘OG’ and ‘Legend’. Watch video

Sharmila Tagore is also happy that her son Saif Ali Khan who is making sure that the Pataudi family traditions are passed down to the next generation. “I want to continue that tradition and I am happy Saif (Ali Khan) is doing the same,” she said.

“When I look around and see all of them settled, they all have children and they are all doing very well and are absorbed in their own lives, I feel it’s okay for me to have my life. And, there’s nothing wrong with it because there are sometimes when women feel guilty and you feel there are a few years left, and you are like, why not?” she said.

Sharmila Tagore also shared the secret of keeping her family together at a time when people are mostly engrossed in their own lives. “It’s so difficult to bring everyone together even at a lunch table, somebody is on the phone, somebody is preparing for something, but it is not impossible,” the actor said. She revealed that when her children were growing up, all of them were required to eat lunch together at a particular time and talk to each other. She added, “Even now, when they come, I insist they don’t talk on the phone. Telephones are kept outside because that time is very special. You have to have some rules, somewhere where you all can meet.”

Also read |Sharmila Tagore, the original oomph girl who challenged India’s conservative bent: ‘When I showed 2-piece bikini to the photographer…’

Gulmohar, also starring Manoj Bajpayee, will start streaming on March 3.

First published on: 17-02-2023 at 19:52 IST
