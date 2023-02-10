scorecardresearch
Friday, Feb 10, 2023
Sharmila Tagore says she is ‘nervous’ about her comeback, Manoj Bajpayee calls her ‘OG’ and ‘Legend’. Watch video

Gulmohar, starring Manoj Bajpayee, Sharmila Tagore and others, will start streaming on Disney Plus Hotstar from March 3.

sharmila tagoreSharmila Tagore will make a comeback after 12 years with Gulmohar. (Photo: Manoj Bajpayee/Instagram)
The makers of the film Gulmohar on Friday dropped a new promo featuring Manoj Bajpayee and Sharmila Tagore. The film marks Sharmila’s comeback to films after a long gap of 12 years and the veteran actor said that she was nervous about the comeback.

In the video, Manoj asked Sharmila, “Sharmila ji, how are you feeling coming back after 12 years.” Sharmila replied that she was feeling a little ‘nervous’. When Manoj praised the actor and called her ‘OG’ and ‘Legend’, Sharmila replied, “I am not a legend. In this film, I have played the role of your mother so thodi bohot acting mujhe bhi aati hai.”

Earlier, Manoj Bajpayee shared the poster of Gulmohar on his social media handles with the caption, “Family se milane ka vaada kiya tha, toh nibhana bhi padega na? Aa rahi hai Batra Family on 3rd March. Gulmohar only on @disneyplushotstar (Promised you that you will meet my family, now I have to fulfil it. The Batra family is coming on March 3).”

Talking about her gap from movies, Sharmila Tagore had said, “After a considerable gap, I am very happy to be in the familiar and well-loved ambience of a film set. I agreed almost immediately to be a part of team Gulmohar – after the moving narration of this heartwarming and beautifully written story. It is a very layered and absorbing family drama and I am sure many will enjoy watching it together with their loved ones in the comfort of their home.”

Helmed by Rahul V Chittella, Gulmohar releases on Disney Plus Hotstar on March 3.

First published on: 10-02-2023 at 17:36 IST
