Sharmila Tagore receives COVID-19 vaccine

Sharmila Tagore, legendary yesteryear actor, has received the COVID-19 vaccination. Her daughter Saba Ali Khan, a jewellery designer, shared the news by way of an Instagram story.

Earlier, actors, like her son Saif Ali Khan, Dharmendra, Hema Malini, Kamal Haasan, Nagarjuna, Jeetendra, Paresh Rawal, Anupam Kher, Satish Shah, Neena Gupta and Gajaraj Rao are among the major celebrities to be vaccinated against the coronavirus infection.

On Saturday, Dharmendra shared a video of his vaccination and highlighted the importance of the vaccine shot. He said that everybody should mask up and maintain physical distancing. As a nurse gave him the coronavirus dose, the actor is heard saying in the clip, “I am even taking this (vaccine). It should be given to boys and girls as well.”

“Tweet karte karte…. josh aa gaya …aur main nikal gaya….vaccination lene …. it’s definitely not a show off…but to inspire you all….. Friends, please take care 👋,” Dharmendra captioned the video.

According to the Ministry of Health and Family Welfare, 4.36 crore people have been vaccinated in India so far. This is an encouraging news, but COVID-19 cases have also begun to rise. 43,846 cases have been recorded in the last 20 hours. The death toll currently stands at 1.59 lakh.