Sharmila Tagore’s Amar Prem has her playing the delicate Pushpa way before the name was associated with toxic masculinity

Hindi cinema has had a few female actors over its storied history who have owned the screen. Their screen presence is arresting, their eyes speak more than words could ever could, and when they do deliver their lines, it feels like those words mean something rather than empty dialogues handed to them. Nargis, Nutan, Meena Kumari, Sharmila Tagore, Jaya Bachchanand Waheeda Rehman are among those who belong to this elite group, as does Sharmila Tagore whose long awaited comeback with Gulmohar will land on OTT next week. Watching the trailer of Gulmohar and seeing her navigate a mother-son relationship takes one back to one of the most popular Sharmila Tagore films of all time, Amar Prem.

For the unversed, the film starred Sharmila Tagore and Rajesh Khanna but the ‘prem’ (love) in the title of the film wasn’t for their love story. It was a mother-son story that celebrated a woman’s ability to love even when she is made to feel unloved by the rest of the world. Here, Tagore’s Pushpa finds Nandu, a 7-year-old boy who is starved for love, and sometimes food, and as she starts feeding the boy with his favourite samosas and kachoris. They develop a bond that could not be defined by words. Her character, Pushpa, a sex worker, is the embodiment of love and purity in its most delicate form, unlike the 2021 embodiment which is all about toxic masculinity.

Pushpa was once married but her husband left her because she could not have children and she ended up in Kolkata’s red-light district. The tropes here are evident – the lady of the night with a heart of gold who sacrifices herself for others. And even though director Shakti Samanta does the same thing that many male filmmakers love doing, comparing women to goddesses to overcompensate for their mistreatment by the society, it doesn’t come across as reductive. Pushpa has a mandir in her room and Rajesh Khanna’s Anand babu, who is her regular client, often compares her to a devi thus highlighting her deity-like persona should not get mixed up with her profession. We are told that Pushpa truly loves and respects Anand and isn’t with him just for his money, even though he pays her handsomely. When the times comes, she is ready to let him go even though his departure would result in Pushpa facing a significant financial setback. For her, this isn’t a transactional relationship, much like her relationship with Nandu.

Pushpa’s relationship with Anand babu, and her relationship with Nandu has no definite name, but she loves them both selflessly. (Photo: Express Archives) Pushpa’s relationship with Anand babu, and her relationship with Nandu has no definite name, but she loves them both selflessly. (Photo: Express Archives)

Pushpa is a lover and a mother like any other woman but the onlookers can’t see beyond her profession. So when a moohbola bhai from her village starts living in the same mohalla as her, he blatantly tells her to never speak with him. Nandu happens to be this man’s son but when he needs medical attention, it is only Pushpa who shows up for him. In a significant scene, when Pushpa secretly pays for Nandu’s treatment, she tells the doctor that she isn’t his sagi maa (real mother) but a perfect pause mid-way through her sentence comes with the subtext that she might not be the sagi maa but Nandu is her son for all intents and purposes.

Amar Prem, even five decades after its release, connects on an emotional level but Sharmila herself isn’t of the same opinion. In a recent interview with The Times of India, Tagore said that the “concept of the all-giving all-sacrificing mother-figure is now outdated.” She felt that a woman like Pushpa might be seen as a “loser” by the viewers today as the story of “sacrificial mother-figure would be hard to connect with today’s audiences.” It is, perhaps, why Sharmila isn’t playing the sacrificing mother-figure in Gulmohar, or so it seems.

It is hard to correctly predict if the audience today would be appreciative of this mother-son story but the 1972 film, with its evergreen music, still manages to have a profound effect on its viewers.