Young Sharmila Tagore pins a rose on Jawaharlal Nehru’s jacket in Saba Pataudi’s latest video. Watch here

Sharmila Tagore’s daughter Saba Pataudi’s Instagram account is a treat for fans of her illustrious family. On Wednesday, Saba shared a video that featured childhood photos of her legendary mother. While one photo showed Sharmila looking at herself in the mirror, another picture showed her performing on stage. One of the photos that stood out in the video is of Sharmila Tagore with former prime minister Pandit Jawaharlal Nehru. In the picture, a young Sharmila is seen pinning a rose on Jawaharlal Nehru’s jacket. Saba shared the video with a caption in which she paid tribute to her mother. “A STAR 🌟 is Born! A child protégé…A Star. Proud of you! Wish you life’s best moments, always…Keep shining!” she wrote.

Sharmila, who is related to the Nobel laureate Rabindranath Tagore, married Mansoor Ali Khan Pataudi, the former captain of the Indian cricket team. Saba’s video also showed Sharmila with Mansoor in a throwback photo. The actor married Tiger Pataudi, as he was popularly known, in 1968. The two have three children, including Saba, Saif Ali Khan and Soha Ali Khan. While Soha and Saif are actors, Saba is a jewellery designer.

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Saba (@sabapataudi)

The video also received love from the fans. “Wow so precious,” a fan wrote, while another comment read, “Old is always gold.” Earlier this week, Saba shared a video that featured pictures of the niece and nephews. The video featured adorable photos of Soha’s daughter Inaaya and Kareena Kapoor Khan’s son Taimur, and their moments together.

Sharmila Tagore was last seen in 2010’s Break Ke Baad. She is set to return to screens with Gulmohar, which also stars Manoj Bajpayee in the lead role.