Sharmila Tagore on choosing Mansoor Ali Khan over leading men of Bollywood: ‘I knew he won’t hurt me on purpose’

Sharmila Tagore recently opened up about why she chose to marry former cricketer Mansoor Ali Khan aka Tiger Pataudi despite being around the leading men of Bollywood. It was his ‘sense of humour’ that won the heart of Kashmir Ki Kali actor and she knew that he would never “hurt me on purpose.”

While discussing her film career and all the significant moments of her life during an interview with Ladies Study Group (a book club in Kolkata), Sharmila revealed that her family was always fond of cricket and cricketers. Her mother even turned all red when someone said anything bad about former Indian skipper Sourav Ganguly as well.

Recalling her first meeting with Tiger, the yesteryear beauty said, “I met him in around 1965 at somebody’s party. There we got to talk to each other. He had a very British accent and nobody would laugh at his jokes since they didn’t understand them. So, he used to laugh at his jokes himself.” Sharing what made her marry Tiger, the 76-year-old actor added, “I liked his sense of humour and I knew this man won’t hurt me on purpose. I trusted him and he was a true gentleman.”

Sharmila Tagore also once fell prey to Tiger Pataudi’s prank when he presented one of Mirza Ghalib’s poem as his own. “Tiger told me ‘I have written this for you’. He used to sing, play the flute – ‘Chaudvi Ka Chand’, ‘Dil Jalta Hai Toh Jalne Do’, etc. He was a Begum Akhtar and Talat Mehmood fan. So, once he told me he had written this (poem) and I thought may be he had written ‘Dil-e-Nadan Tujhe Hua Kya Hai’,” Sharmila remembered.

But it was actor Feroz Khan who revealed to her that the poem was written by Mirza Ghalib and not her husband. “So next day I was shooting with Feroz (Khan) in this film called Safar. So I told him very proudly that Tiger had written this for me. And he said ‘woman, this is Ghalib for God’s sake’,” the Chupke Chupke actor narrated.

The wives of the Indian cricketers are often at the receiving end of the anger of the fans after a bad game. And, Sharmila Tagore was no different. But this time the angry reaction didn’t come from any fan. It came from her father who couldn’t stop himself from screaming at her, “You shouldn’t have got him up the whole night,” after Tiger Pataudi dropped a catch during a match.

Tiger Pataudi was the youngest captain of the Indian cricket team way back in 1965 when he met the rising star Sharmila through common friends in New Delhi. The cricketer tried his best to woo the Bollywood beauty for almost four years before they decided to tie the knot on December 29, 1969.