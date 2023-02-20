Sharmila Tagore on staying away from Saif and Soha Ali Khan after their wedding: ‘The mother is being taken for granted’

Veteran actor Sharmila Tagore, who is making a comeback to films after a long gap with Gulmohar, has opened up about the criticism she received when she kept working after getting married to Tiger Pataudi. She also spoke about how one can cope when their children become busy with their own lives.

Talking about social stereotypes, Sharmila said that she was asked, “How did your husband allow you to work after you got married?” She told Bollywood Bubble, “We are going forward. So, society is sometimes slow to change. Once change becomes the norm, then the changes also escalate. And which is happening now world over. The male gaze is still there. The male domination is still there. And, India lives in many centuries.”

The actor continued, “So, different pockets of India believe in different kind of process. So, the process of Mumbai, Delhi, Kolkata. So, the bigger cities have a different perspective. So, all in all, we are in a better place.“

In the interview, Sharmila Tagore also spoke about staying away from her kids after their marriage. She said, “It sometimes causes an ache in your heart, that you cannot do everything. You kind of accept it for others, that once upon a time they could not do it without their mothers, but now they have their partners, they have their own children and so their affection has shifted somewhat.”

The actor added, “The mother is not going anywhere but the mother is being taken for granted. But it shouldn’t bother you because it’s a natural process. Because I did the same. After I got married, Tiger became my focus and my focus shifted from my parents.”

Sharmila Tagore married cricketer Mansoor Ali Khan Pataudi in 1968. They were blessed with three children actors Saif Ali Khan, Soha Ali Khan and designer Saba Ali Khan.