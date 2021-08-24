Sharmila Tagore says she’s glad Kareena Kapoor is her daughter-in-law: ‘Her presence calms me’

Veteran actor Sharmila Tagore has spoken about how she admires daughter-in-law Kareena Kapoor Khan’s calm and patience, while talking about how son Saif Ali Khan has grown as an individual. In a latest interview, Sharmila opened up on how she appreciated the way Kareena behaves with her team. “I am so fond of her. What is so wonderful about her is that she is so calm. I have seen her interact with her staff, her hairdresser and designer. I would sometimes snap at my hairdresser if we were being summoned and I would say zara jaldi karo, but not Kareena,” she told E-Times.

She also said she loves the quality that Kareena doesn’t compare herself with anyone but does her own thing. “She is very patient and I love that about Kareena. Her presence calms me. She doesn’t compare herself with anybody. She does her own thing. I am very happy that she is my daughter-in-law. She says, ‘I am like your daughter’. I say, ‘Yes you are’,” the 76-year-old said.

In the same interview, she spoke about her son and how he has grown has a person over the years. “I saw ‘Yeh Dillagi’ and even his old interviews were so funny. He has become a mature person. He is the father of four kids and has become an excellent chef. He has developed good hobbies like reading. He is a good father and cooks well,” she concluded.

Sharmila also said that she intends to do movies again but only after the third wave of Covid-19 is over. Wishing that the pandemic gets over soon, Sharmila said she would love to explore the OTT medium. On the work front, Saif and Kareena, who were on a vacation in the Maldives, have multiple projects to their credits. Saif will be seen in Adipurush and Bhoot Police while Kareena turned producer. She will be co-producing Hansal Mehta’s upcoming project.