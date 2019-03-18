Sharmila Tagore, Jaya Bachchan and Salma Khan attend Hiroo Johar’s birthday bash

Filmmaker and producer Karan Johar celebrated his mother Hiroo Johar’s birthday on Monday in Mumbai by hosting a small bash, which was attended by close friends and family.

Karan even took to his Instagram page to wish his mother. He shared a photo of himself with Hiroo at the party, in which he can be seen planting a kiss on her cheek. The post read, “Happy birthday to the big love of my life!!!! Happy birthday mama!!!! ❤️❤️❤️ love you so much!!!!❤️❤️❤️❤️❤️”

In a video that is being circulated on the internet, Hiroo Johar could be seen thanking her son for throwing the intimate party. “I want to thank all my friends and family. And my son, Karan, my daughters. Thank you so much for being a part of this,” she could be heard saying in the video.

Our photographers spotted Bollywood veterans and socialites like Jaya Bachchan, Sharmila Tagore, Shobha Kapoor, Salma Khan, Natasha Poonawalla and Anu Dewan at the function.

Here are the photos from Hiroo Johar’s birthday bash:

Karan’s close friend and Bollywood actor Rani Mukerji was also seen at Hiroo Johar’s residence on Sunday night. The actor, along with husband Aditya Chopra, had dropped in to wish Hiroo a happy birthday.

On the work front, Karan Johar has his plate full. He is bankrolling Akshay Kumar starrer Kesari, Kalank, Student of the Year 2, Good News, Drive and will finally end the year with the Ranbir Kapoor-Alia Bhatt fantasy film Brahmastra.