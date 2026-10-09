Sharmila Tagore insisted on surgery after cancer diagnosis, revealed malignant tumour: Soha

Sharmila Tagore opened up about her cancer diagnosis in 2023. Her daughter, Soha Ali Khan, later shared that the diagnosis came when she was stage zero, and the cancer was cut out of her. In a new chat on her YouTube channel, Soha explained that it was during the surgery that the medical team found that her cancer was indeed malignant, which was not known when she went for tests before the surgery.

Soha shared that her mother Sharmila was diagnosed with lung caner and said that it was diagnosed at an early stage. “It is very hard to diagnose early, and in her case it was stage zero and because she insisted on being cut open, a lot of people said it was unnecessary. She insisted and it was only at that stage on the table that they said it was malignant and managed to cut it all out, which was one of the best-case scenarios for somebody with lung cancer,” she shared.