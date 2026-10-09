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Sharmila Tagore insisted on surgery after cancer diagnosis, revealed malignant tumour: Soha
Sharmila Tagore insisted on getting a surgery after her cancer diagnosis, and it revealed a malignant tumour.
Sharmila Tagore opened up about her cancer diagnosis in 2023. Her daughter, Soha Ali Khan, later shared that the diagnosis came when she was stage zero, and the cancer was cut out of her. In a new chat on her YouTube channel, Soha explained that it was during the surgery that the medical team found that her cancer was indeed malignant, which was not known when she went for tests before the surgery.
Soha shared that her mother Sharmila was diagnosed with lung caner and said that it was diagnosed at an early stage. “It is very hard to diagnose early, and in her case it was stage zero and because she insisted on being cut open, a lot of people said it was unnecessary. She insisted and it was only at that stage on the table that they said it was malignant and managed to cut it all out, which was one of the best-case scenarios for somebody with lung cancer,” she shared.
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In an earlier chat with Nayandeep Rakshit, Soha had shared that her mother did not need any chemotherapy. “With my mother, she was one of the very few people to be diagnosed with lung cancer at stage zero, and no chemotherapy, nothing. It was cut out of her and she is, touchwood, fine,” she shared.
Sharmila had opened up about her cancer diagnosis on an episode of Koffee with Karan when she said that this was the primary reason why she did not participate in Rocky Aur Rani Kii Prem Kahaani. “I’d offered Sharmila ji the part played by Shabana ji, she was my very first choice. But because of health reasons at that time, she couldn’t say yes. It is a regret I have,” Karan said.
Sharmila had then shared, “It was at the height of COVID. They hadn’t really grappled with COVID at that time, we were not vaccinated. After my cancer… They didn’t want me to take that risk.” Karan added, “It will be a regret, and it is something I hope that we can make up for and work together.”
Sharmila eventually returned to films and has since then appeared in films like 2023’s Gulmohur, 2025’s Puratawn, and most recently, she appeared in a cameo in her son-in-law Kunal Kemmu’s film Vibe.
DISCLAIMER: This article is for informational purposes only and is not a substitute for professional medical advice, diagnosis, or treatment. Always consult a qualified healthcare provider regarding a medical condition.
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