‘Sharmila Tagore guided us in Islam, we didn’t practice Hinduism,’ recalls daughter Saba

Sharmila Tagore and Mansoor Ali Khan Pataudi’s daughter Saba Pataudi was raised in a royal household. Her mother Sharmila embraced Islam when she married Mansoor, and Saba recently revealed that she grew up with Islam, which was introduced to her by her mother. She also shared that she never practiced Hinduism, and the family never went to any temples.

In a chat with the YouTube channel Big Bollywood Buffs, Saba shared that she always connected with Islam.

‘Sharmila Tagore guided us in Islam’

Describing herself as a “religious” person, she shared, “For me, I would say my religion is Islam, and I do connect with it. And I’m spiritual because, if I were to think of a God, I would probably say Allah. That doesn’t mean that I don’t respect other religions, of course not.”