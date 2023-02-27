Sharmila Tagore cries ‘profusely’ at Gulmohar screening, says ‘this young generation makes it so difficult for themselves’

It was a night of tears, standing ovation and a lot of love, as the team of Gulmohar held their screening in Delhi which received a positive reception. The screening was attended by the film’s cast, including veteran actor Sharmila Tagore and actor Manoj Bajpayee.

In a video surfaced online, Sharmila is seen interacting with the audience after the private screening and admiring how beautiful the family drama directed by Rahul V Chittella has turned out. The veteran also praised her co-stars, especially Manoj Bajpayee and Life of Pi fame actor Suraj Sharma.

Gulmohar marks Sharmila Tagore’s come back to movies after 12 years. At the film screening, the veteran said the movie made her cry “profusely” despite having seen it three times till now.

“I hope you liked the movie. I am seeing it for the third time and I was still crying profusely, although I am in it! Of course working with Manoj, Suraj… actually he makes me cry. I kind of vibe with this young lot. They make it so difficult for themselves! They can easily take their father’s money and get on, but they have to punish themselves! This is an assured debut film by Rahul and so well written,” Sharmila Tagore said.

Gulmohar revolves around the multi-generation Batra family who are set to move out of their 34-year-old family home and how this triggers a re-discovery of the bonds for each one of them, while grappling with personal secrets and insecurities.

Jewellery designer Saba Pataudi, daughter of Sharmila Tagore, took to Instagram and posted pictures from the special screening and wrote it was “totally brilliant!”

“‘A rare movie out of the Indian film stables which navigates nuance, empathy and drama without beating you on the head with it. Stellar performances by everyone. ‘Words and pictures expressed beautifully by…. @sanjoykroy,” she wrote.

Earlier, Sharmila had spoken about her absence from films and said in a statement, “After a considerable gap, I am very happy to be in the familiar and well-loved ambiance of a film set. I agreed almost immediately to be a part of team Gulmohar – after the moving narration of this heartwarming and beautifully written story. It is a very layered and absorbing family drama and I am sure many will enjoy watching it together with their loved ones in the comfort of their home.”

Gulmohar also features Amol Palekar, Simran, and Kaveri Seth. It is produced by Star Studios in association with Chalkboard Entertainment and Autonomous Works. The film is set to premiere on Disney Plus Hotstar on March 3.