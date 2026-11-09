At the time of her marriage to “Tiger” Mansoor Ali Khan Pataudi, a legendary Indian cricketer and former captain of the national cricket team, veteran actor Sharmila Tagore converted to Islam and adopted the name Ayesha. Although it was their personal choice, it soon sparked controversy, leading to both Sharmila and Mansoor receiving death threats.

Recently, the couple’s second daughter, jewellery designer and tarot reader Saba Ali Khan Pataudi, reacted to the controversy and revealed the real reason behind Sharmila’s conversion to Islam. She mentioned that her mother made the decision so that the wedding could happen smoothly, maintaining that her grandmother wouldn’t have approved of the union otherwise.

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Why Sharmila Tagore converted to Islam

“In those days, conversion was necessary. The children are legitimate because of conversion, which legalised things. It was a necessity and not something one could consider if or not to do,” she shared during a conversation with Siddharth Kannan. When asked why it was a necessity, Saba explained it was so from the perspective of the system and tradition.

Pointing out that Islam has certain criteria when a non-Muslim marries a person who follows Islam, she noted that the marriage would not be accepted or acknowledged if the other person didn’t convert. “My grandmother (Mansoor’s mother) would surely not have allowed it in any other way,” she stated.

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Saba says conversion never stopped Sharmila Tagore’s career

Saba emphasised that despite the conversion, Sharmila was never discouraged from working or pressured to change her name in official documents. She added that Mansoor was “liberated in his thoughts”, which helped Sharmila continue her career.

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She also pointed out that Mansoor or his family never insisted that Sharmila change her name on her passport or any other official documents, which could have hindered her career. “It didn’t take away from her personality or her profession,” she added.

Saba further maintained that not many members of her family follow any particular religion strictly. Although Saba personally follows Islam, like her father, she noted that they grew up celebrating all festivals, including Holi, Diwali, and Eid. “We were always allowed to follow our own path by both our parents,” Saba noted.