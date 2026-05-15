Saif Ali Khan says Sharmila Tagore asked him to ‘wake-up’: ‘Not sounding like an interesting actor’

Saif Ali Khan has maintained that it took him a long time to figure out his voice and niche as an actor. It began with his turn of Sameer in Farhan Akhtar’s 2001 seminal buddy movie Dil Chahta Hai. Saif broke through as the go-to metrosexual guy in Hindi cinema. But 10 years ago, another drastically different film exploited an intense side of his acting persona that he banked on much later with projects like Laal Kaptaan (2019), Sacred Games, and his new Netflix India movie, Kartavya.

“When you look back at your career, not everything is a highlight. There are some highlights, and that’s good enough. Omkara is definitely something I’m proud of. Sacred Games even more so, in a way. I don’t think if there’s a connection between the two, but they both stood out when you look back at some pieces of work that stand out in shining letters,” Saif tells SCREEN in an exclusive interview.