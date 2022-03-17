Sharmaji Namkeen trailer: Rishi Kapoor’s last film is a bittersweet, wholesome story of love

The much-awaited trailer of Sharmaji Namkeen, starring Rishi Kapoor and Paresh Rawal playing the titular character, has just been dropped. Rishi Kapoor’s last film promises to be a sweet, wholesome affair and chronicles the relatable story of self-realization and discovery of a retired widower who takes up an assortment of chores to keep himself busy and keep loneliness at bay. After several adventures, he finds joy as he discovers a passion for cooking after joining a women’s kitty group. However, there are many trials and tribulations that he faces, and his son doesn’t agree with his unconventional methods either.

The family entertainer stars an ensemble of actors, including Juhi Chawla, Suhail Nayyar, Taaruk Raina, Satish Kaushik, Sheeba Chaddha, and Isha Talwar. In a first for Hindi cinema, Sharmaji Namkeen features two veteran actors Rishi Kapoor and Paresh Rawal – playing the same character, as Rishi Kapoor had passed away before the film could be completed.

A day before Sharmaji Namkeen trailer came out, Rishi’s son, actor Ranbir Kapoor, had released a heartfelt video. “The show must go on — you all have heard it but I have seen my father live that.” Ranbir said that when Rishi fell ill, the veteran actor was worried if the film would see the light of the day. “After his demise, we thought the film wouldn’t get completed. We thought of trying VFX or I could wear prosthetics and complete the role but nothing was working out. It was a tough time for all of us. And that’s when Mr. Paresh Rawal stepped in. It was very generous of him to take up this challenge,” he said.

Directed by Hitesh Bhatia and produced by Ritesh Sidhwani and Farhan Akhtar under the banner of Excel Entertainment in association with Honey Trehan and Abhishek Chaubey of MacGuffin Pictures, Sharmaji Namkeen will premiere on Prime Video on March 31.