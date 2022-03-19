Sharmaji Namkeen song Ye Luthrey has Rishi Kapoor’s Sharmaji perfect his cooking skills. Watch

The first song of Rishi Kapoor’s last film Sharmaji Namkeen, titled “Ye Luthrey” is out. The song is picturised on the late veteran star and introduces us to his character of BG Sharma. We get to see a glimpse of his life after retirement, which is not wasted sitting on a couch in front of a TV. Instead, he has taken up his passion for cooking.

The video of the over two-minute song has Kapoor chopping vegetables like a pro. He cooks like a master, making the ladies of his kitty group shout in excitement, “Sharma Ji too good.” From the song, it appears Kapoor’s character is the one who knows how to live life to the fullest. In the video, we also see Paresh Rawal blending into the role of Kapoor. Rishi Kapoor passed away during the shoot of the film.

The song has been sung by Jasbir Jassi. Gopal Datt has penned the lyrics and Sneha Khanwalkar has composed the song. Sharing the song on Twitter, Paresh Rawal wrote, “Here’s adding some namkeen to your weekend. #YeLuthrey out now.”

Besides Kapoor and Rawal, Sharmaji Namkeen also stars an ensemble of actors, including Juhi Chawla, Suhail Nayyar, Taaruk Raina, Satish Kaushik, Sheeba Chaddha, and Isha Talwar.

Directed by Hitesh Bhatia and produced by Ritesh Sidhwani and Farhan Akhtar under the banner of Excel Entertainment in association with Honey Trehan and Abhishek Chaubey of MacGuffin Pictures, Sharmaji Namkeen will premiere on Prime Video on March 31.