Sharmaji Namkeen: Ranbir Kapoor reveals he contemplated stepping into Rishi Kapoor’s shoes

Late actor Rishi Kapoor’s last film Sharmaji Namkeen is set to premiere on March 31 on Amazon Prime Video. Due to the actor’s untimely death, the film was left incomplete. However, Paresh Rawal stepped in to complete the film. In a video shared by Amazon Prime Video on Wednesday, Rishi’s son, actor Ranbir Kapoor revealed that he contemplated shooting for Sharmaji Namkeen in prosthetics but it didn’t work out.

In the heartfelt video, Ranbir shares that Sharmaji Namkeen is very special to him, not just because it’s his papa’s last film but also because Rishi really believed in the story. He says, “The show must go on — you all have heard it but I have seen my father live that.” The actor then goes on to share that when Rishi fell ill, the veteran actor was worried if the film would see the light of the day. “After his demise, we thought the film wouldn’t get completed. We thought of trying VFX or I could wear prosthetics and complete the role but nothing was working out. It was a tough time for all of us. And that’s when Mr. Paresh Rawal stepped in. It was very generous of him to take up this challenge,” Ranbir says in the video.

View this post on Instagram A post shared by amazon prime video IN (@primevideoin)

Ranbir Kapoor also mentions that it’s rare in films that a character is played by two actors. The Wake Up Sid actor adds that thanks to Paresh, they could complete the film and bring it to the audience. “Sharmaji Namkeen will always be one of my fondest memories of my father. Up there on the screen, bringing a smile to his countless fans. Hope you all give his film as much love as you have given him,” he concludes.

Sharmaji Namkeen is the story of a recently retired man, who discovers his passion for cooking. Apart from Rishi Kapoor and Paresh Rawal, the Hitesh Bhatia directorial also stars Juhi Chawla, Suhail Nayyar, Taaruk Raina, Satish Kaushik, Sheeba Chaddha and Isha Talwar.