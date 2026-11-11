Shark Tank’s Namita Thapar compares housewives to Ramayana’s Urmila: ‘Speak up for yourself’

With Ramayana now playing in theatres, several celebrities have been sharing their thoughts on the film and the characters from the epic. The latest to join the conversation is Shark Tank India judge and entrepreneur Namita Thapar, who has drawn a parallel between Lakshman’s wife Urmila and homemakers today. In a LinkedIn post, Namita recalled her mother’s sacrifices and highlighted how the contributions of women who devote their lives to managing households often go unrecognised.

Titled ‘Unappreciated housewives’, Namita’s post began with her experience of watching Ramayana in a theatre. She admitted that she initially could not recall the name of Lakshman’s wife and spoke about how her sacrifice is rarely acknowledged.

“I saw Ramayana in theater last evening. First thought, I don’t know the name of Laxman’s wife (Urmila). Her sacrifice is never mentioned or appreciated. This is the plight of all our housewives even today,” she wrote.

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Namita Thapar remembers her mother’s sacrifices

Sharing her mother’s story, Namita Thapar revealed that she got married at 19 and gave birth to her when she was 21. Her mother had aspired to become an air hostess and travel around the world but gave up that ambition after marriage. She also left her MA in French midway.

Recalling her childhood, Namita wrote, “I remember coming home from school to her warm hugs & even warmer nashta she so lovingly kept ready.”

However, she also remembered how people would make comments about her mother having more time to rest than working women. Admitting that she had also questioned her mother as a teenager, Namita added, “I have told her as a teenager – you have so much free time, why didn’t you do this for me ? Unlimited expectations & taunts. She didn’t like it but stayed silent.”

Highlighting how domestic work often goes unnoticed, she wrote, “No pay. No leaves. No awards. No office parties & offsites. No sick leaves either.”

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Namita Thapar also pointed to the physical and emotional demands of running a household, writing, “I have seen so many gulp a paracetamol & iron that shirt that their son throws at them, without a complaint.”

She further spoke about the loneliness that some women experience when their children grow up and leave home, adding that the situation can become more difficult when their husbands are occupied with their own lives.

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Namita Thapar’s message for homemakers

In the latter part of her post, Namita urged homemakers to stop waiting for others to acknowledge their contributions and make time for themselves.

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“One thing I have learned. No one will speak up for you. Urmila didn’t get mentioned in Ramayan. Neither will you. You have to speak up for yourself,” she wrote.

Namita also encouraged women to take pride in their efforts, pursue hobbies, travel with friends or on their own, and find activities that give them a sense of purpose. She further stressed that children should be taught to participate in household chores rather than leaving the responsibility to women.

Concluding her post, she made an appeal to working professionals to recognise the efforts of homemakers in their families.

“Most reading this on linked in are working. Today, do 2 things. Hug & appreciate the efforts of one housewife in your life. Push her to take care of her needs. Every Urmila deserves this :)”

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Who is Urmila in Ramayana?

Urmila is one of the lesser-discussed women in the Ramayana. She is the daughter of King Janaka, Sita’s sister and Lakshman’s wife. After Rama is sent into exile for 14 years, Sita accompanies him, while Lakshman also decides to leave Ayodhya to serve his brother. Urmila, meanwhile, remains behind in the kingdom.

While Lakshman’s decision to accompany Rama is often celebrated, Urmila’s experience of separation and the sacrifices she makes during those years have received comparatively less attention in popular retellings of the epic.

There is also a popular legend associated with Urmila, often referred to as Urmila Nidra. According to this, Lakshman asks the goddess of sleep to let him remain awake throughout the 14 years of exile. Urmila agrees to take on his share of sleep, allowing him to stay awake and protect Rama and Sita. This account appears in later folk and regional retellings and is not part of Valmiki’s original narration.

Who plays Urmila in Ramayana?

In Nitesh Tiwari’s Ramayana, actor Sonia Balani plays Urmila, while Ravie Dubey portrays Lakshman. Sonia has previously appeared in television shows such as Bade Achhe Lagte Hain and films including The Kerala Story.

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Interestingly, Sonia had initially auditioned for the role of Surpanakha before being cast as Urmila. In an interview with India Today, she spoke about the character’s largely unrecognised sacrifice and said she found it difficult to imagine the extent of what Urmila went through.

The film features Ranbir Kapoor as Rama, Sai Pallavi as Sita and Yash as Ravana. The ensemble also includes Sunny Deol as Hanuman, Kajal Aggarwal as Mandodari, Lara Dutta as Kaikeyi and Arun Govil as King Dasharatha.

Directed by Nitesh Tiwari and produced by Namit Malhotra, Ramayana is planned as a two-part cinematic adaptation of the Hindu epic, with the second instalment scheduled for 2028.