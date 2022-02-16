scorecardresearch
Wednesday, February 16, 2022
Shark Tank India’s Ashneer Grover wants to know why colour of Peyush Bansal and Katrina Kaif’s lips is matching, Kapil Sharma calls him sly

Kapil Sharma was up to his usual antics in a previously unseen clip from the Shark Tank India episode of The Kapil Sharma Show.

By: Entertainment Desk | New Delhi |
February 16, 2022 12:04:29 pm
Ashneer Grover, Peyush Bansal and Vineeta Singh on The Kapil Sharma Show. (Photo: Sony Entertainment Television/YouTube)

Comedian Kapil Sharma poked fun at Shark Tank India‘s Ashneer Grover for telling tales out of school. Ashneer and the other ‘sharks’ from the popular reality show were guests on The Kapil Sharma Show recently, and a new video shared by Sony Entertainment Television showed some previously unseen footage from the episode.

Kapil was up to his usual antics, poking fun at Archana Puran Singh, coming up with witty remarks, and flirting with Namita Thapar. In a regular segment where he pulls up his guests’ social media posts and reads funny comments out loud, he showed Peyush Bansal a selfie that he’d posted with Katrina Kaif.

Also read |Did Shark Tank India’s Ashneer Grover take a dig at Anupam Mittal?: ‘I don’t have a baritone to rely on’

Kapil joked, “Yeh seriously aap chamak rahe hain? Filter lagaya hai, kya kiya hai (Why are you glowing like Katrina)?” Ashneer interrupted, and said, “Ek point hai, isme inke lips aur Katrina ke lips ka colour match kar raha hai (The colour of his lips and Katrina’s lips is matching).”

 

Kapil wondered if they’d used the same lip balm, but Archana Puran Singh had understood the meaning behind Ashneer’s joke. “Ashneer ka matlab kuch aur hi hai, ki yeh lips ka matching shade kyun aur kaise hai (He means something else entirely, he wants to know how and why their lip colour is matching),” she said. Kapil joked, “Ashneer woh gunna bachcha hai, class mein padhai likhai mein sabse tez hota hai, aur kaun bachcha shararat karta hai uski shikayat bhi lagate hain. Chup chaap kamyaab hoke aise punch maarte hain (Ashneer is the kind of sly kid who does well in school, tattles on his classmates, and after doing well punches others with remarks like this).”

Read more |‘I felt Kapil Sharma is not funny anymore but…’: Shark Tank India’s Peyush Bansal admits he had pre-conceived notions about comedian

Shark Tank India is based on the American show that is running successfully for 13 seasons since 2009. The show recently concluded its debut season, and made each of its seven ‘sharks’ household names.

