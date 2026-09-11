Sharat Saxena shares health update after spine surgery: ‘Can’t keep a good man down’

Veteran actor Sharat Saxena, 76, recently underwent a six-hour lumbar spine surgery. On Friday, he shared an update on his recovery with fans on social media, documenting his experience with a touch of humour.

Taking to his Instagram handle, Sharat posted a a series of pictures from his hospital stay, followed by his journey home. The first photo shows him lying on a hospital bed, smiling for the camera after the surgery, with the text ‘Surgery done’ written on it.

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The second picture in the carousel showed the actor travelling home in a car, while the other images offered glimpses of his time in the hospital and his celebration with family following the successful procedure. The text on the images read, “NO MORE SOUP!!!” and “NO MORE WALKING STICK!!”