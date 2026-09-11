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Sharat Saxena shares health update after spine surgery: ‘Can’t keep a good man down’
Veteran actor Sharat Saxena recently shared a health update on social media after undergoing a six-hour lumbar spine surgery.
Veteran actor Sharat Saxena, 76, recently underwent a six-hour lumbar spine surgery. On Friday, he shared an update on his recovery with fans on social media, documenting his experience with a touch of humour.
Taking to his Instagram handle, Sharat posted a a series of pictures from his hospital stay, followed by his journey home. The first photo shows him lying on a hospital bed, smiling for the camera after the surgery, with the text ‘Surgery done’ written on it.
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The second picture in the carousel showed the actor travelling home in a car, while the other images offered glimpses of his time in the hospital and his celebration with family following the successful procedure. The text on the images read, “NO MORE SOUP!!!” and “NO MORE WALKING STICK!!”
“6-hour spine surgery — done. CAN’T KEEP A GOOD MAN DOWN,” Sharat Saxena captioned the post.
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Sharat Saxena‘s latest health update comes days after he shared photos of himself undergoing a standing MRI scan at a hospital ahead of his spine surgery. “Standing MRI before lumbar spine surgery at Bombay Hospital,” he captioned the post. In the photos, the actor could be seen strapped into an upright MRI machine for the scan.
On the work front, Sharat Saxena, who has starred in over 250 films, was last seen in the Ajay Devgn starrer Son of Sardaar 2.
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