Sunday, Oct 02, 2022

Sharad Kelkar to be Prabhas’ voice in Adipurush’s Hindi version, fans reminded of Baahubali

Adipurush will see Sharad Kelkar dubbing for Prabhas in Hindi. He had earlier voiced the actor's role of Amarendra and Mahendra in Baahubali franchise.

Sharad Kelkar, Adipurush, PrabhasSharad Kelkar is set to be Prabhas' voice for the Hindi version of the film Adipurush. (Photo: Prabhas, Sharad Kelkar/Instagram)

It’s an unlikely reunion, of a memorable audio visual combination, and it’s finally happening. Actor Sharad Kelkar is set to be Prabhas’ voice for the Hindi version of his upcoming mythological epic Adipurush, which features the Baahubali star as Lord Ram.

Sharad Kelkar was also the voice of Prabhas for the Hindi dubbed versions of the two-part blockbuster franchise Baahubali. In the SS Rajamouli epic, Prabhas had played the parts of Amrendra Baahubali and Mahendra Baahubali.

According to the makers of Adipurush, Kelkar has reunited to be the voice of the star, five years after Baahubali 2: The Conclusion, which had scripted box office history even with its dubbed Hindi version upon its release in 2017.

Also read |Sharad Kelkar, Shweta Tripathi, Jitendra Kumar: Actors who deserve bigger, better roles

“Confirmed: After Bahubali, Sharad Kelkar to be back as Prabhas’ voice for Adipurush in Hindi – teaser out today,” a note from the makers read. The teaser of Adipurush will be launched in a grand manner in Ayodhya today, in the presence of Prabhas, actor Kriti Sanon, director Om Raut and T-Series head honcho producer Bhushan Kumar.

 

View this post on Instagram

 

A post shared by Prabhas (@actorprabhas)

The event will witness the unveiling of a 50-feet poster of the film along with the launch of its teaser in front of a huge gathering at Ram ki Paidi, on the banks of river Sarayu in Ayodhya.

While Prabhas will be seen playing Lord Ram, actor Saif Ali Khan will be Lankesh in the film. Kriti Sanon plays Sita, while Sunny Singh features as Lakshman in Adipurush.

Billed as one of the biggest films of recent times, Adipurush will have a wide release on January 12 across multiple languages— Hindi, Telugu, Tamil, Malayalam and Kannada. The film will also be presented in 3D and IMAX.

