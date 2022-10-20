Sharad Kelkar on lending his voice to Prabhas in Adipurush: ‘It’s a matter of pride to be the voice of Shri Ram’

After the Baahubali movies, actor Sharad Kelkar is all set to be the voice of Prabhas in Adipurush. Recently, Sharad spoke about collaborating with Prabhas for the second time.

In an interview with Pinkvilla, Kelkar spoke about Adipurush and said, “I am very excited for Adipurush. It has me and Om (director Om Raut) reuniting after Tanhaji. And for anyone in India, it’s a matter of pride to be the voice of Shri Ram. I am fortunate enough to be the voice of Shri Ram and I got this chance thanks to Om. Hopefully, I will again get some strength from Shri Ram to perform well.”

The teaser of Adipurush was released a few days ago and from VFX to the portrayal of Raavan by Saif Ali Khan, it was criticised by netizens.

Sharad Kelkar also reflected on the film Baahubali and said, “Baahubali brought in a different perspective to me as an actor and it proved that even the voice can leave such an impact. I have got this adjective of being the voice of Baahubali. It’s always great to be a part of such a big film and that was the biggest happiness. I also got a chance to work with Rajamouli sir and that was the biggest achievement.”

On the work front, Sharad Kelkar is currently gearing up for his upcoming Marathi movie Har Har Mahadev. The film also stars Subodh Bhave, Amruta Khanvilkar and Sayli Sanjeev in pivotal roles. It is all set to release in theaters on October 25.